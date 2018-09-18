Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Waqar Younis picks his all-time XI

Debjyoti Bhakta
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
687   //    18 Sep 2018, 00:07 IST

Image result for waqar younis

'Burewala Express' aka Waqar Younis was regarded as one of the most dreaded pacers of his generation. He was the captain of Pakistan national cricket team from 2001 until 2003. He picked 373 Test wickets and 416 ODI wickets in his international career. He was appointed as the head coach of Sylhet Sixers in 2018.

Let's have a look at his all-time XI.

#1 Sir Don Bradman

Image result for Don bradman

'The Don' is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in his generation. Sir Don Bradman has the record for highest batting average in Tests with an average of 99.94. He scored 6996 runs in Tests with the highest score of 334 against England in 1930 at Leed's. He was dismissed for a duck in the last Test of his career. He was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2009. He was among the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 1931.

#2 Matthew Hayden

Image result for Matthew Hayden

'Haydos' was one of the most accomplished batsmen in cricket. Matthew Hayden scored 8625 runs in his Test career. His highest score was 380 against Zimbabwe in 2003 at Perth. He was a part of the winning squads of 2003 and 2007 ICC World Cup. He was one of the Wisden Cricketers of the Year 2003.

