Washington Sundar ruled out of T20I series against England

Washington Sundar's brief international career has already been plagued by injuries

Ahead of the T20I leg of the England tour, India were dealt another blow as all-rounder Washington Sundar has been ruled of the T20I series. Jasprit Bumrah, who fractured his finger during the second T20I against Ireland, was ruled out of the ODI and T20I series against England earlier as well.

Washington Sundar missed India's 2-0 win over Ireland with a right ankle injury, he sustained whilst playing football during India's first practice session in Malahide on Tuesday. The teenager has impressed in his brief time in international cricket, especially in the Nidahas Trophy 2018 that was won by India, where he was named as the Player of the Tournament.

While Bumrah has been sent home and hopes to fit in time for the Test series, it is still unclear what the plans are for the injured Sundar. BCCI are yet to name an official replacement for either Sundar or Bumrah but it is expected that they will be named shortly. While Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar head the list of potential replacements for Bumrah, Axar Patel is likely to get the nod in place of the injured Sundar.

Axar Patel is part of the India A squad, which also the likes of Krunal Pandya and Krishnappa Gowtham. He has been in great form and is the side's third-leading wicket-taker behind only Chahar and Thakur.

The T20I series against England begins on July 3 with the first T20I at Manchester, the second T20I at Cardiff on July 6 while the final T20I on July 8 will be at Bristol.

India squad for T20I series: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suresh Raina, Manish Pandey, MS Dhoni (WK), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav