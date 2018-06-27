Washington Sundar suffers injury scare ahead of Ireland T20Is

The Indian cricket team was dealt with a big blow a day before the start of India's tour of United Kingdom as all-rounder Washington Sundar injured himself ahead of the first T20I against Ireland in Dublin.

The teenager, who was very impressive in the 2018 Nidahas Trophy where he was adjudged the Player of the tournament, fell awkwardly on his right ankle when the players were playing football. He was treated by India's physio Patrick Farhart and trainer Shankar Basu immediately. He was unable to walk and limped off the field, thanks to some assistance from Farhart and Basu.

Though the news of Washington getting injured is true, the extent of the injury is not yet known and even the BCCI are yet to make any official announcement about this development.

If the injury is severe, Washington might be sent back home and the selectors are likely to name a replacement from the India A squad which is already in England playing England Lions and West Indies A with the likes of spin-bowling all-rounders Krunal Pandya, Axar Patel and Krishnappa Gowtham. It should be noted that Washington is also a part of the T20I and ODI squad that will take on England next month.

Apart from the injury to Washington, the Indian team had an eventful day at the nets ahead of the series. Skipper Virat Kohli faced some throwdowns while batsman Manish Pandey had an extended net session. Fast bowlers Umesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah were having an extended net session along with all-rounder Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal.

India' two-month tour of United Kingdom will get underway later today in Dublin where India take on Ireland in the first of the two T20Is. The teams will play another T20I a couple of days later before the visitors travel to England to play in three T20Is, three ODIs and five Test matches.