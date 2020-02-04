Wasim Jaffer becomes first batsman to score 12,000 runs in Ranji Trophy history

Wasim Jaffer reached the 12,000-run landmark during Vidarbha's clash against Kerala

Veteran batsman Wasim Jaffer created another Ranji Trophy record by becoming the first player to score 12,000 runs in the competition's history. Jaffer, who used to play for Mumbai before, now plays for Vidarbha and achieved this landmark in the game between Vidarbha and Kerala.

The seasoned pro also completed 150 first-class matches in the Ranji Trophy, becoming the batsman with the most number of appearances. Jaffer had made his debut for Mumbai in the 1996/97 season and has since scored 40 centuries which is also another record.

Jaffer had also become the first player to cross 11,000 runs in this competition in 2018. He played 31 Tests for India and scored 1944 runs at an average of 34.10. He managed to score five hundreds and 11 half-centuries during that stint. He also had two double hundreds to his name (212 vs West Indies and 202 vs Pakistan). Many consider him to be unlucky to not have played more games for India, considering the fantastic domestic numbers that he churned out every year with amazing consistency.

Jaffer has recently been appointed as the batting coach of the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Even though the franchise has not made any official announcement related to it, the club website does have his name as a batting coach.