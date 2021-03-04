Wasim Jaffer Sets the ball rolling before the Fourth Test between India and England

Former Team India opener Wasim Jaffer continues to leave the Twitterati in splits with his hilarious tweets, the latest of which seems to have taken a dig at the English players.

Wasim Jaffer's tweet came a day before the fourth test of the Anthony De Mello trophy. The test is due to be played in Ahmedabad.

The tweet, which added words to a picture of the England players and management inspecting the wicket, was captioned as to what each of them might be thinking. Stuart Broad and Mark Wood, the pacemen, are pretty sure that this wicket won't do them any good.

The batsmen, Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, seem to be sure that it will be a turner.

Broad: Guess my tour is over then.

Wood: At least you played bro.

Bairstow: Where me flat pitch?!

Colly: Oh this one's gonna turn innit?

Root: Ah shit here we go again..#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/mJfcrjRFw8 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 3, 2021

Wasim Jaffer Makes his Stand Clear

With the latest tweet, Wasim Jaffer has made it clear that the minds of Englishmen have been muddled by the spinning wickets that they have encountered in the last two games in Chennai and Ahmedabad.

My two cents on how to bat on a turner: "The important thing is to play the line, if it spins from there then so be it. But you’ll be in trouble each time if you play for the turn and it goes straight." #IndvsEng https://t.co/8LmjM8kw6u — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) March 1, 2021

Their worries will be compounded by the fact that the final test will take place on a wicket which would behave in a similar fashion to the third test.

India and England are all set to play the final game of the series, presently standing at 2-1 in favor of India. A draw would be enough to secure India a place in the World Test Championship final, while England are out of contention for the finals.

However, Australia would be interested in an English win, as it is pretty much the only way they can secure a place in the final.

Winning the game won’t be an easy task given how England have struggled against spin throughout the series. However, if this wonderful series has proved anything, it is that India won't be taking England lightly.

A defeat could end India's hopes of playing for the World Test Championship.