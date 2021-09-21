"Wasn't a performance that wins games" - Mithali Raj reacts after going down against Australia

India women captain Mithali Raj has blamed the lack of match-defining performances from batters and bowlers for their defeat against Australia in Mackay on Tuesday.

The hosts chased down the target of 226 runs quite convincingly, riding on Rachael Haynes and Alyssa Healy's brilliant performances with the bat. Haynes remained unbeaten on 93 runs while Healy contributed with 77 as Australia sailed past the target with nine overs to spare.

Speaking at the end of the match, Mithali Raj cited that the bowlers, especially the spinners, were not up to the mark against a potent Australian batting attack. She stated:

"I think when you are put in to bat first, you need to put a good partnership. A lot more is expected of the bowling department, especially the spinners. They need to perform on these wickets. It wasn't a performance that wins the game for my team, I need to work on a few areas. There's a lot expected of the debutants."

India and Australia will play two more ODIs in the series.

Mithali Raj top-scored for India with 63 runs

Asked to bat first, India lost both their openers Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana early on. Reeling on 38/2, Mithali Raj once again steadied the ship, this time with Yastika Bhatia in the next 15 overs.

The Aussies bowled a tight line and length as the boundaries dried up. Just as they tried to accelerate, India lost wickets in clusters. Despite Mithali Raj's half-century, it looked like the visitors would fail to cross 200 at one stage.

But Richa Ghosh's (32* off 29) fireworks in the end and a handy knock from veteran fast bowler Jhulan Goswami (20) powered India women to 225 runs. However, it was not enough for them to seal a win.

The second ODI of the series is slated to take place on September 24 in Mackay.

