×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Watch: 12th Man Mitchell Marsh tries to bowl in the Indian innings, gets stopped by the umpire

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
2.66K   //    17 Dec 2018, 20:21 IST

Mitchell Marsh is the vice-captain of the Australian squad
Mitchell Marsh is the vice-captain of the Australian squad

What's the Story?

The second Test match between India and Australia is currently underway at Perth and a lot of controversial moments have taken place in the 4 days of action thus far. However, the vice-captain of the Australian Test squad, Mitchell Marsh created a light-hearted moment at the start of the Indian chase in the fourth innings of the match.

In Case You Did Not Know...

Earlier in the day, tension levels had increased after the altercations between the captains of both the teams. Virat Kohli tried to break the concentration of Tim Paine by using some aggressive tactics. Australia had set a huge target for the visiting team before this hilarious incident took place at the Optus Stadium.

The Heart of the Matter

When KL Rahul and Murali Vijay came out to bat in the second innings, everyone expected Mitchell Starc to start the proceedings with the ball. However, the Australians sent Mitchell Marsh instead of Mitchell Starc towards the umpire to bowl the first over.

The umpire quickly realized that Marsh was not a part of the playing XI and thus, handed him his cap back disallowing him to bowl. The 12th man in a cricket match is only allowed to field as a substitute on the field and he is not allowed to bat or bowl for his team.

The commentators acknowledged that it was a prank played by the Australian vice-captain ahead of the start of the Indian innings.

What's Next?

Whether Mitchell Marsh did this on purpose or not is not known yet but this moment certainly came up as a light-hearted moment in the tense Test match. The home team are having the upper hand heading into Day 5 and it will be quite a challenge for the Indian team to save this match.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Mitchell Marsh
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Jinder Mahal. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
Shaun Marsh shines ahead of first Test against India
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Mitchell Marsh is Australia's biggest gamble
RELATED STORY
Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2018-19: 5 reasons why Marsh...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Indian victories over Australia in the 21st century
RELATED STORY
Watch : Mitchell Starc takes down Nathan Lyon's shorts...
RELATED STORY
Should the on-field Umpire give a soft signal when the...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Kohli should bowl Ashwin from...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: India missed a trick by not opening the batting...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why KL Rahul should be dropped from the Indian...
RELATED STORY
The best left-handed Test XI in the modern era
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia win by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India win by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India win by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | 02:20 AM
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 112/5 (41.0 ov)
Day 4 | Stumps: India need 175 runs to win
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
4th Test | Wed, 02 Jan, 11:30 PM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us