[Watch] 5 unforgettable moments from Rishabh Pant's blistering century in Cape Town

Rishabh Pant turned heads with his antics on Day 3 of the Newlands Test against South Africa. His 236-minute stay in the middle on Thursday was filled with excitement, fun and full of energy.

He played some outrageous shots to register his fourth Test century. In the process, Pant pulled India out of the hole after the departures of Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara in quick succession.

Pant scored an unbeaten 100 off 139 deliveries that included six boundaries and four towering sixes which helped India post a challenging target on the board.

However, it was Pant's quirky attitude and behavior the stole the show in Cape Town. On that note, let's take a look at 5 unforgettable moments from Rishabh Pant's breathtaking hundred.

#5 Rishabh Pant loses his bat in attempt to play one-handed shot

The young Indian wicket-keeper batsman lost his bat while trying to hit a big of a wide-ish delivery off Duanne Olivier. The incident took place in the 60th over of India's second innings when the 24-year-old tried to put the ball into the stands over the cover fielder.

Pant put so much effort into the shot that the bat slipped out of his hands and went flying towards the square-leg region. He picked up the bat and instantly paid respect by touching it with his fingers and kissing them.

The visuals went viral as soon as they surfaced on the internet, with fans overwhelmed by his gesture.

#4 Pant defends after Marco Jansen throws ball at him

Rishabh Pant frustrated the South African bowlers with his counter-attacking innings in Cape Town on Thursday. Frustrated by Pant's range of shots, Marco Jansen threw the ball in his follow-through at the batsman after the 24-year-old tapped one at him off the back foot.

The turn of events didn't faze Pant, who came up with a fitting reply. He held his batting pose and the ball landed straight on his bat. Pant didn't make any deliberate attempts to obstruct the field, so there was no appeal from the South African camp.

#3 Rishabh Pant celebrates his century in style

Aditya Zha @Adityaj_np

This time, its Incredible Pant for you.

#SAvIND #RishabhPant Once again, Indian Wicketkeeper saving the team from getting collapsed.This time, its Incredible Pant for you. Once again, Indian Wicketkeeper saving the team from getting collapsed. This time, its Incredible Pant for you. ❤#SAvIND #RishabhPant https://t.co/E9z7w64JoY

The cricketer from Delhi came out to bat with critics waiting for him to fail once more. However, Pant marched in a completely different beast, playing a counter-attacking innings on a pace-friendly Newlands wicket.

He scored a cracking century off just 139 deliveries that included six boundaries and four sixes. Riding on Pant's century, India posted 198 runs; thus, setting a target of 213 runs for the hosts.

Pant was ecstatic as he brought up his fourth Test century. The entire dressing room gave the youngster a standing ovation after he reached the three-figure mark.

#2 Pant hits the ball and runs to the third umpire

Journalist Soya @JournalistSoya #SAvIND

Big message for



This is another special innings of Rishabh Pant

Well Played Big message for #pant here. If he gives himself time, he can be an extraordinary batter.This is another special innings of Rishabh PantWell Played #TeamIndia and Virat Sena #SAvIND Big message for #pant here. If he gives himself time, he can be an extraordinary batter. This is another special innings of Rishabh PantWell Played #TeamIndia and Virat Sena https://t.co/JWyfWldvLk

Pant is known for his quirky behavior both on and off the field. Amid all the action, he pulled off an antic that lightened the mood during a long battle.

On the second ball of the 60th over, Pant almost lost his footing while playing a cover drive. There was a single on offer but he refused to expose Mohammed Shami for the remaining four balls of the over. Instead, he ran towards the third umpire and returned back to the batting crease, leaving everyone in splits.

#1 Rishabh Pant floored while playing a reverse scoop

An aggressive player, Rishabh Pant is known for playing unconventional shots even in the red-ball format.

The youngster, who went all guns blazing against the Proteas pacers, attempted a reverse sweep off a Marco Jansen delivery. Incidentally, Pant had earlier managed outrageous reverse scoops off James Anderson and Jofra Archer.

Also Read Article Continues below

However, this time around, Pant failed to connect the ball and lost his footing. As a result, he was down on the ground. Pant, though, managed to see the funny side of things and could be seen laughing at the turn of events.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar