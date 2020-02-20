Watch: A sneak-peek into the Motera Stadium

Motera Stadium (Picture source: Twitter)

The new Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad has been creating a lot of buzz ahead of its inauguration on February 24. It was initially set to be inaugurated by US President Donald Trump but sources close to the Indian cricket fraternity have claimed that he was never meant to inaugurate the stadium in the first place.

The stadium, which will dislodge the Melbourne Cricket Ground to become the largest cricket stadium in the world, has created a lot of excitement in recent weeks.

Former Indian skipper and current BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly and head coach Ravi Shastri are among those who have tweeted in praise of the stadium.

Twitter is flooded with latest pictures of the venue and a user has recently posted a video of the same. Among other things, however, the video shows the banquet hall and dressing room in addition to the huge ground.

This is World's Largest Cricket Stadium Inside Video



Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium At Motera, Ahemdabad



📷 :- Whatsapp#KemChoTrump pic.twitter.com/9ZD6PXLQT7 — Aravind Chaudhari અરવિંદ ચૌધરી (@aravindchaudhri) February 13, 2020

With a seating capacity of a staggering 1,10,000 and beautiful interiors, the stadium is being touted as the most breath-taking cricket stadium in the world.

Although the Motera Cricket Stadium will be inaugurated next week, it will have to wait until next year to host its first match. A pink-ball Test between India and England is scheduled to be played at the stadium in January 2021.