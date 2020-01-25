WATCH: AB de Villiers keeps wickets in pre-match drill; Adam Gilchrist reacts

25 Jan 2020

De Villiers was seen assuming responsibilities behind the wickets in Brisbane Heat's pre-match drills.

At the MCG earlier today, fans who made it into the ground early enough to witness the players being put through their paces in the pre-match warm-up drills were treated to a sight that cricket enthusiasts have been yearning for.

Brisbane Heat’s AB de Villiers was seen donning the wicket-keeping gloves for the first time in a while under the sunny skies of Melbourne.

Ever since he retired from international duty, we haven’t seen De Villiers keeping wickets for any of the franchises he represents in various T20 leagues around the globe. During his time as South Africa’s first-choice keeper, De Villiers effected 232 dismissals and was known for his agility and lightning reflexes.

In the video shared by the Heat on their official Twitter account, De Villiers can be seen keeping wickets and it looks as though he hasn’t slowed down whatsoever - the sharpness and focus are there for all to see.

Watching De Villiers get his keeping gloves back on made legendary Australian wicket-keeper Adam Gilchrist - who was on commentary duty for the game - burst with excitement. His delight at watching the Heat’s star assume responsibilities behind the stumps is quite apparent in the video below, in which Gilchrist can be heard exclaiming, "about time you got ‘em back on."