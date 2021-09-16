×
[Watch] Sir Alastair Cook bowling is a rare sight to watch 

Sir Alastair Cook notched his 69th first-class century against Surrey
Naman Jain
ANALYST
Modified Sep 16, 2021 04:20 PM IST
News
When Alastair Cook Changed A County Championship Game With The Ball

Nothing is more entertaining than watching your favorite batsman run in and roll their arms as a bowler, especially when it's Alastair Cook. The Englishman turned his arm over in first-class cricket for the first time since 2014.

With the match between Essex and Surrey heading towards a draw, Cook was brought in to bowl the final over of the day. Surrey's official Twitter account posted a video of Cook's over. The post was captioned:

"😂 If ever you need a sign that a game's heading to a draw. That Sir Alastair Cook's over in full."

You can find the video below:

😂 If ever you need a sign a game's heading to a draw.

That Sir Alastair Cook over in full. https://t.co/9J9Bcb2SPn

Legendary South African batsman Hashim Amla and Ollie Pope had the pleasure of facing Sir Alastair Cook. After leaving the first ball, Amla bunted the second in the off-side region for a single to leave Ollie Pope on strike.

The batsman defended the first delivery, following up with a drive that found a fielder in the cover region. Pope then dispatched the second-last delivery for four runs. Another dot delivery followed before the players shook hands to call the match a draw.

The rain-affected match saw a batting masterclass from Alastair Cook and Hashim Amla

Earlier in the game, Cook had managed to score the 69th first-class century of his career when he smashed 165 runs to help his side put on a total of 439 in the first innings. After a washout on Day Three, Hashim Amla showed his temperament and resisted 209 balls, scoring 84 runs for Surrey.

Despite his brilliance, Surrey were made to follow-on on Day 4 after being bowled out for 161. Amla's demonstration of defensive batting would have made fans recall his epic 37* from 278 deliveries that snatched Surrey an unlikely draw against Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
