[Watch] Erin Holland’s hilarious conversation with fiance Ben Cutting and Liam Livingstone in BBL

Erin Holland with fiance Ben Cutting

Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20 has been one of the most entertaining editions of the tournament. A few surprising results, a couple of hat-tricks, lots of stupendous catches and also some witty on-air conversations has increased the entertainment quotient of the league.

Liam Livingstone has been batting amazingly as an opener for the Perth Scorchers, scoring 184 runs in seven games. He has also picked two wickets with his leg-spin.

In the recent match against the Melbourne Renegades, Livingstone was faced with an awkward as well as painful situation when one of the deliveries bowled by Gleeson hit right on his unmentionables and Livingstone winced in pain.

Later, Erin Holland hilariously asked the player on air, “How are the crown jewels feeling?” to this Livingstone could only reply, “They are alright now. I wouldn’t advise getting hit in the same place twice.”

Watch the whole video here

Holland is known for her witty takes on the mic, and the same was seen again when she was speaking to her fiancé Ben Cutting.

Ben Cutting rescued the Brisbane Heat against the Hobart Hurricanes by playing a brilliant knock of 43 runs off 29 balls with three sixes and as many boundaries, and was also awarded Man of the Match for the same.

Soon after the conclusion of the match, Cutting gave an interview to his soon-to-be-wife Holland, who started the interview in a hilarious tone thanking Ben for listening to her for the first time in his life. She also warned the batting all-rounder saying if he the Heat didn’t beat Perth Scorchers on January 11, she would not let him enter home.

Watch the whole video here