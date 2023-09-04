[Watch] "At least I have started seeing some light"- India's Rishabh Pant provides fitness update on road to recovery

Star Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant took to Instagram to post a video of himself training in the hope of making a potential comeback as soon as possible. The southpaw had met with a massive accident in December last year and has been out with major injuries ever since.

It would be an understatement to say that the Men in Blue have missed him in the Test format, especially in the World Test Championship (WTC) final. But according to the video Pant shared, fans can be hopeful that he is recovering arguably quicker than expected.

Here's what Pant wrote in the caption for the video he posted:

"Thankful to god at least I have started seeing some light in the dark tunnel 🙏🤞🤞❤️. # blessed"

Rishabh Pant could have been massive in India's ODI middle-order

Ishan Kishan's sensational 82 against Pakistan in the Asia Cup arguably has started debates as to whether he can play ahead of a fit KL Rahul in the 2023 World Cup because of the left-hander factor.

This could make one believe that had Rishabh Pant been fully fit, the Men in Blue perhaps wouldn't have had to make so many experiments in the middle order. Head coach Rahul Dravid opened up on this issue while talking to reporters after India's camp in Alur.

He stated:

"I could have told you 18 or 19 months ago the top two-three candidates we were looking at for the No. 4, 5 slots. It was always going to be Shreyas [Iyer], KL [Rahul] and Rishabh [Pant] for those spots, right? Obviously, it's unfortunate that all three of them ended up with injuries in the space of two months. What are the odds of that happening? And I don't think we can, nobody can, calculate for that, especially with the limited number of games that we had in one-day cricket."

With crucial Test series against South Africa and England coming up after the World Cup, India will be hoping for Rishabh Pant to be back in the scheme of things as soon as possible.