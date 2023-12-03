[Watch] Australian players gutted as umpire stops potential boundary after deflection off Arshdeep Singh's hand during IND vs AUS 5th T20I

Arshdeep Singh's eventful last over during India's 5th T20I against Australia had a moment that left several players from the visiting side in disbelief. With nine runs needed off two deliveries, Nathan Ellis drilled a delivery straight back at the nonstriker's end.

Despite being in his follow-through, Arshdeep was able to get his right hand in the way to deflect the ball. However, it went off his hand and hit the umpire on his right leg, thereby allowing the batters take just a single.

Nathan Ellis was in disbelief as he believed he had enough bat behind that shot to get it for a boundary. It wasn't the umpire's fault as he tried to prevent himself from getting hit and took evasive action.

The likes of Tim David in the dugout could only laugh and shake their head in agony as that moment ensured India clinched the game. Here's the video:

Arshdeep Singh showed incredible composure under pressure

Arshdeep Singh had a pretty tough day with the ball to begin with as he was carted for runs in the powerplay as well as in his second spell. He wasn't able to land his yorkers and it seemed like it was going to be an off day for him at the office.

However, just when it seemed that Matthew Wade would take Australia over the line, Arshdeep produced an incredible final over where he conceded just three singles.

The winner of the series was alreadt decided as India had wrapped it up 3-1 in Raipur. However, Arshdeep will take great confidence with the way he was able to execute under immense pressure against a world-class finisher like Wade.

The Men in Blue will now play three T20Is and three ODIs against South Africa, before a massive Test series with some big names returning to action.