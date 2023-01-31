[Watch] "Bhai ashram hai ye" - Virat Kohli requests fans to stop filming his videos in Rishikesh 

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli took a spiritual trip to Rishikesh alongside his actor wife Anushka Sharma ahead of the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia.

Kohli, who is not part of India's squad for the ongoing T20I home series against New Zealand, visited the Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram in Rishikesh with Anushka. The power couple also offered food to the saints during the visit.

Several fans recognized the former Indian skipper, who was also captured signing autographs for a few of them. A video has since gone viral on social media, in which Kohli can be seen urging fans to refrain from filming videos of him in the ashram. Kohli was heard saying:

"Bhai ashram hai ye."

Notably, both Kohli and Anushka visited Neem Karoli Baba Ashram in Uttarakhand in November last year following the T20 World Cup in Australia. The ace batter once again took another spiritual trip while on a break prior to the crucial home Test series against Australia.

Virat Kohli will next be seen in action during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Virat Kohli was part of the Indian squad that completed a stunning 3-0 clean sweep against New Zealand in the ODI series earlier this month.

While he has been in tremendous form in white-ball cricket lately, he failed to make a mark in the ODIs against the Kiwis. Kohli finished with 55 runs from three games at an average of 18.33.

The champion batter is expected to play a major role for Rohit Sharma and Co. in the forthcoming four-match home Test series against Australia. With a spot in the World Test Championship (WTC 2023) on the line, India would want Kohli to fire with the bat in the upcoming red-ball encounters.

The 34-year-old has an impressive record against Australia in Tests, having mustered 1604 runs, including seven centuries and four fifties, at an average of 48.61 in 19 games.

India’s Test squad for the first two Tests against Australia: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Jaydev Unadkat, Suryakumar Yadav.

Note: Ravindra Jadeja’s inclusion in the squad is subject to fitness.

