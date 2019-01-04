×
Watch: Bharat Army comes up with a Rishabh Pant song to troll Aussie fans at SCG

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
News
223   //    04 Jan 2019, 10:38 IST

The Bharat Army has decorated the SCG with the tri-colour. Picture Source - Rediff
The Bharat Army has decorated the SCG with the tri-colour. Picture Source - Rediff

What's the Story?

The Bharat Army, which is one of the most famous fan clubs of the Indian national cricket team roasted the Australian fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground with a Rishabh Pant song during the 2nd Day of the ongoing 4th Test match between India and Australia.

The background

In the 3rd Test match of the series, Australian skipper Tim Paine and Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant engaged in a hilarious banter. Paine asked Pant to babysit his kids while he would go to watch a movie with his wife and after the 3rd Test match, Rishabh Pant met Paine's family and Tim's wife Bonnie Paine shared a picture of Pant babysitting the couple's kids a few days ago.

Also Read - Rishabh Pant 'babysits' Tim Paine's Kids; Paine's wife calls him the best babysitter

The heart of the matter


The Aussie fans had earlier tried to hurt the Indian fans by asking them for their visas in the MCG Test match. And today the Bharat Army tried to troll the Aussie fans in a respectful manner though, by singing a song based on Rishabh Pant. The Bharat Army sang -

"He’ll hit you for a six

He’ll babysit your kids

We’ve got Rishabh Pant!

We've got Rishabh Pant! "

These chants would surely have tested the patience of the Australian fans sitting in the crowd but this describes how the series has been so far. Pant has emerged as one of the heroes for India both on and off the field in this series.

What's next?

The Bharat Army may soon celebrate India's Test series victory Down Under as the visitors have a 2-1 lead in the 4-match series and have gained the upper hand in the ongoing final Test match at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Indian Cricket Team Rishabh Pant
Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Vinay Chhabaria is a cricket and WWE enthusiast who loves Royal Challengers Bangalore and is a big fan of WWE Superstar Finn Balor. He started watching cricket since 2006. The young sports analyst is a former cooking blog owner who shared recipes online. He is also the Mr.Fresher of his college which displays his fantastic personality. Mr.Chhabaria also watches Kabaddi and Tennis.
