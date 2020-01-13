Watch: Daniel Sams bowls a peculiar slower ball to George Bailey

Umaima Saeed FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News Published Jan 13, 2020

Jan 13, 2020 IST SHARE

Both the bowler and batsman could not stop laughing

The ongoing edition of the KFC Big Bash League has produced some very entertaining moments both on and off the field. The latest incident from the T20 extravaganza which has grabbed headlines is a slow ball bowled by Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams in a match against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Sams bowled a peculiar off-cutter slower ball at an astonishing 67 kmph, which had on-striker George Bailey and everyone else on the ground in laughter.

The leading wicket-taker in the tournament, the left-arm seamer outfoxed Bailey not once, but twice. Bailey was seen attempting to pull the ball before trying to uppercut it and was seen laughing at his own attempts.

Watch the full video here:

In the opening game of the tournament too, a delivery by Sams had made headlines. Opening the bowling, he tried to bowl a slower delivery, but the moment he released the ball, it slipped out of his hands and went straight into the air, landing near the square-leg umpire.

Watch here:

Umm, what? Daniel Sams almost bowled this ball out of the circle completely 😑@KFCAustralia | #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/In0fNZubTf — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 17, 2019

The 27-year-old has not played a lot of domestic cricket – five first-class games, 11 List A games and 29 T20s, but has already played in popular franchise cricket leagues like the BBL and Global T20 Canada.