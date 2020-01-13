×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Watch: Daniel Sams bowls a peculiar slower ball to George Bailey 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Published Jan 13, 2020
Jan 13, 2020 IST

Both the bowler and batsman could not stop laughing
Both the bowler and batsman could not stop laughing

The ongoing edition of the KFC Big Bash League has produced some very entertaining moments both on and off the field. The latest incident from the T20 extravaganza which has grabbed headlines is a slow ball bowled by Sydney Thunder's Daniel Sams in a match against the Hobart Hurricanes.

Sams bowled a peculiar off-cutter slower ball at an astonishing 67 kmph, which had on-striker George Bailey and everyone else on the ground in laughter.

The leading wicket-taker in the tournament, the left-arm seamer outfoxed Bailey not once, but twice. Bailey was seen attempting to pull the ball before trying to uppercut it and was seen laughing at his own attempts.

Watch the full video here:

In the opening game of the tournament too, a delivery by Sams had made headlines. Opening the bowling, he tried to bowl a slower delivery, but the moment he released the ball, it slipped out of his hands and went straight into the air, landing near the square-leg umpire.

Watch here:

The 27-year-old has not played a lot of domestic cricket – five first-class games, 11 List A games and 29 T20s, but has already played in popular franchise cricket leagues like the BBL and Global T20 Canada.

BBL 2019 Hobart Hurricanes Cricket George Bailey
Advertisement

You may also like

Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Big Bash League
Match 1 | Tue, 17 Dec
SYT 172/6 (20.0 ov)
BRH 143/10 (19.2 ov)
Sydney Thunder won by 29 runs
SYT VS BRH live score
Match 2 | Wed, 18 Dec
PRS 131/10 (20.0 ov)
SYS 137/2 (15.0 ov)
Sydney Sixers won by 8 wickets
PRS VS SYS live score
Match 3 | Thu, 19 Dec
MLR 169/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT 171/4 (19.4 ov)
Sydney Thunder won by 6 wickets
MLR VS SYT live score
Match 4 | Fri, 20 Dec
HBH 129/9 (20.0 ov)
SYS 104/10 (18.5 ov)
Hobart Hurricanes won by 25 runs
HBH VS SYS live score
Match 5 | Fri, 20 Dec
MLS 167/7 (20.0 ov)
BRH 145/8 (20.0 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 22 runs
MLS VS BRH live score
Match 6 | Sat, 21 Dec
ADS 161/5 (20.0 ov)
SYT 40/1 (4.2 ov)
No Result
ADS VS SYT live score
Match 7 | Sat, 21 Dec
PRS 196/7 (20.0 ov)
MLR 185/6 (20.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers won by 11 runs
PRS VS MLR live score
Match 8 | Sun, 22 Dec
MLS 163/4 (20.0 ov)
HBH 111/10 (16.0 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 52 runs
MLS VS HBH live score
Match 9 | Sun, 22 Dec
BRH 209/4 (20.0 ov)
SYS 161/7 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat won by 48 runs
BRH VS SYS live score
Match 10 | Mon, 23 Dec
ADS 198/4 (18.0 ov)
PRS 183/7 (18.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers won by 15 runs (DLS Method)
ADS VS PRS live score
Match 11 | Tue, 24 Dec
MLR 147/10 (19.1 ov)
HBH 148/3 (19.1 ov)
Hobart Hurricanes won by 7 wickets
MLR VS HBH live score
Match 12 | Thu, 26 Dec
SYS 174/7 (20.0 ov)
PRS 126/10 (18.1 ov)
Sydney Sixers won by 48 runs
SYS VS PRS live score
Match 13 | Fri, 27 Dec
ADS 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MLS 169/6 (20.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers won by 5 runs
ADS VS MLS live score
Match 14 | Sat, 28 Dec
SYT 149/8 & 15/0 (1.0 ov)
SYS 149/7 & 16/2 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Sydney Sixers win the one-over eliminator)
SYT VS SYS live score
Match 15 | Sun, 29 Dec
ADS 155/6 (20.0 ov)
MLR 137/8 (20.0 ov)
Adelaide Strikers won by 18 runs
ADS VS MLR live score
Match 16 | Mon, 30 Dec
HBH 69/5 (11.0 ov)
MLS 55/3 (7.3 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
HBH VS MLS live score
Match 17 | Tue, 31 Dec
SYT 168/5 (20.0 ov)
ADS 165/9 (20.0 ov)
Sydney Thunder won by 3 runs
SYT VS ADS live score
Match 18 | Wed, 01 Jan
PRS 149/6 (20.0 ov)
BRH 109/10 (18.4 ov)
Perth Scorchers won by 40 runs
PRS VS BRH live score
Match 19 | Thu, 02 Jan
SYT 142/7 (20.0 ov)
MLS 143/7 (19.4 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 3 wickets
SYT VS MLS live score
Match 20 | Thu, 02 Jan
MLR 153/6 (20.0 ov)
SYS 154/4 (19.5 ov)
Sydney Sixers won by 6 wickets
MLR VS SYS live score
Match 21 | Fri, 03 Jan
BRH 212/3 (20.0 ov)
HBH 181/9 (20.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat won by 31 runs
BRH VS HBH live score
Match 22 | Sat, 04 Jan
MLR 142/9 (20.0 ov)
MLS 143/2 (18.5 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 8 wickets
MLR VS MLS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 05 Jan
ADS 176/6 (20.0 ov)
SYS 180/3 (19.3 ov)
Sydney Sixers won by 7 wickets
ADS VS SYS live score
Match 24 | Sun, 05 Jan
HBH 180/2 (20.0 ov)
PRS 172/8 (20.0 ov)
Hobart Hurricanes won by 8 runs
HBH VS PRS live score
Match 25 | Mon, 06 Jan
BRH 119/4 (8.0 ov)
SYT 60/4 (5.0 ov)
Brisbane Heat won by 16 runs (DLS Method)
BRH VS SYT live score
Match 26 | Tue, 07 Jan
MLR 175/5 (20.0 ov)
PRS 178/4 (19.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers won by 6 wickets
MLR VS PRS live score
Match 27 | Wed, 08 Jan
ADS 135/10 (19.4 ov)
SYS 137/8 (18.4 ov)
Sydney Sixers won by 2 wickets
ADS VS SYS live score
Match 28 | Wed, 08 Jan
SYT 145/5 (20.0 ov)
MLS 148/4 (17.5 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 6 wickets
SYT VS MLS live score
Match 29 | Thu, 09 Jan
HBH 126/9 (20.0 ov)
BRH 131/5 (18.2 ov)
Brisbane Heat won by 5 wickets
HBH VS BRH live score
Match 30 | Fri, 10 Jan
MLR 168/7 (20.0 ov)
MLS 169/3 (18.4 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 7 wickets
MLR VS MLS live score
Match 31 | Sat, 11 Jan
HBH 162/6 (20.0 ov)
SYT 166/6 (19.4 ov)
Sydney Thunder won by 4 wickets
HBH VS SYT live score
Match 32 | Sat, 11 Jan
PRS 213/3 (20.0 ov)
BRH 179/8 (20.0 ov)
Perth Scorchers won by 34 runs
PRS VS BRH live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
ADS 173/6 (20.0 ov)
MLR 110/10 (17.4 ov)
Adelaide Strikers won by 63 runs
ADS VS MLR live score
Match 34 | Yesterday
MLS 219/1 (20.0 ov)
SYS 175/7 (20.0 ov)
Melbourne Stars won by 44 runs
MLS VS SYS live score
Match 35 | Today
PRS 175/7 (20.0 ov)
HBH 98/10 (17.1 ov)
Perth Scorchers won by 77 runs
PRS VS HBH live score
Match 36 | Tomorrow, 10:10 AM
Brisbane Heat
Adelaide Strikers
BRH VS ADS preview
Match 37 | Wed, 15 Jan, 12:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Melbourne Renegades
SYT VS MLR preview
Match 38 | Wed, 15 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Melbourne Stars
PRS VS MLS preview
Match 39 | Thu, 16 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Sixers
Hobart Hurricanes
SYS VS HBH preview
Match 40 | Fri, 17 Jan, 10:10 AM
Adelaide Strikers
Brisbane Heat
ADS VS BRH preview
Match 41 | Sat, 18 Jan, 10:10 AM
Melbourne Stars
Perth Scorchers
MLS VS PRS preview
Match 42 | Sat, 18 Jan, 01:40 PM
Sydney Thunder
Sydney Sixers
SYT VS SYS preview
Match 43 | Sun, 19 Jan, 09:15 AM
Hobart Hurricanes
Adelaide Strikers
HBH VS ADS preview
Match 44 | Sun, 19 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Melbourne Renegades
BRH VS MLR preview
Match 45 | Mon, 20 Jan, 01:10 PM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Stars
SYS VS MLS preview
Match 46 | Mon, 20 Jan, 04:10 PM
Perth Scorchers
Sydney Thunder
PRS VS SYT preview
Match 47 | Tue, 21 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Renegades
Hobart Hurricanes
MLR VS HBH preview
Match 48 | Wed, 22 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Melbourne Stars
ADS VS MLS preview
Match 49 | Thu, 23 Jan, 01:40 PM
Brisbane Heat
Sydney Sixers
BRH VS SYS preview
Match 50 | Fri, 24 Jan, 12:40 PM
Hobart Hurricanes
Sydney Thunder
HBH VS SYT preview
Match 51 | Fri, 24 Jan, 03:40 PM
Perth Scorchers
Adelaide Strikers
PRS VS ADS preview
Match 52 | Sat, 25 Jan, 10:10 AM
Sydney Sixers
Melbourne Renegades
SYS VS MLR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 25 Jan, 01:40 PM
Melbourne Stars
Brisbane Heat
MLS VS BRH preview
Match 54 | Sun, 26 Jan, 09:15 AM
Sydney Thunder
Perth Scorchers
SYT VS PRS preview
Match 55 | Sun, 26 Jan, 01:40 PM
Adelaide Strikers
Hobart Hurricanes
ADS VS HBH preview
Match 56 | Mon, 27 Jan, 09:15 AM
Melbourne Renegades
Brisbane Heat
MLR VS BRH preview
Final 1 | Thu, 30 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 2 | Fri, 31 Jan, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 3 | Sat, 01 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final 4 | Thu, 06 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Grand Final | Sat, 08 Feb, 12:40 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Sri Lanka in India 2020
Australia in India 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe 2020
Ireland in West Indies 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
Under 19s Quad Series in South Africa 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
Big Bash League
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
ICC Under 19 World Cup
India A in New Zealand 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us