Watch: David Lloyd pull-off some "Bhangra" moves alongside Harbhajan Singh

Rishabh K. Prakash
CONTRIBUTOR
News
190   //    08 Sep 2018, 14:51 IST

Watch: David Lloyd pull-off some

The fifth test between India and England is underway at Kennington Oval in the capital city of London and the match possess no importance as England sit comfortably with an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series. A win from here will give some consolation points to the Indian team, whereas, England will be looking to give a winning end to the illustrious career of Alastair Cook.

On a batsman paradise, England were heading towards a big score but Indian bowlers fought back to take six wickets in the last session of day's play, to restrict England to 198/7.

In the final few overs, Indian bowlers desperately tried to scalp three remaining wickets but Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid had no plans to falter easily. While it became tough for Indian bowlers, Shikhar Dhawan had an eventful time fielding at third man position.

The Delhi boy was spotted shaking some legs on the "Bhangra" beats played by the Indian spectators in the crowd. Influenced by the moves, Harbhajan Singh could not resist himself and broke into the dance steps.

The "Turbanator" is currently in England for his commentary stint with the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

Bhangra in the commentary box

David Lloyd was present with Harbhajan in the commentary box and the Englishman too tried to replicate the steps of "Bhangra". Harbhajan taught him the dance move as Lloyd came up with some graceful steps to entertain the spectators on television. Harbhajan later took to micro-blogging site Twitter and posted the hilarious video.

"When work becomes fun! Taught @BumbleCricket(David Lloyd) a little bit of bhangra, as he showed off some bhangra skills in his own style! It was a great attempt, to say the least! Always a pleasure working with these gentlemen. Lot to learn from them! @SkyCricket," he wrote.

Watch the video:

