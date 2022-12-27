[WATCH] David Warner scores 200 in his 100th Test, retires hurt due to cramps after emotional celebration

Veteran Australian opener David Warner made his 100th Test appearance even more special, smashing a double hundred against South Africa on Day 2 of the Boxing Day at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Tuesday, December 27.

The 36-year-old became only the second batter after Joe Root to score a double century in his 100th Test. The southpaw edged a delivery from Lungi Ngidi but was lucky as the ball flew past slip to race to the deep third-man boundary.

Even as Warner acknowledged the applause from the crowd, he was in visible pain. He first went on his knees and raised his bat. Warner then summoned the courage to pull off his trademark leaping celebration. However, he was exhausted by then and walked off retired hurt immediately after completing his double hundred.

In a terrific display of aggressive hitting, the southpaw smacked 16 fours and two sixes in his 254-ball knock. Not for the first time in his career, Warner answered his critics with the bat.

The left-hander went into the Boxing Day Test with question marks over his place in the team. In his previous three Test appearances, he had registered scores of five and 48, 21 and 28, and 0 and three.

Warner-Steve Smith involved in a massive third-wicket stand at MCG

Australia resumed Day 2 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG in 45/1, with Warner batting on 32 and Marnus Labuschagne on five. The latter was run-out for 14 after a mix-up with Warner. Steve Smith then came in and featured in a 239-run partnership with the Aussie opener.

Smith looked in great touch, scoring 85 runs off 161 balls with the aid of nine fours and a six. The right-handed batter was looking set for a hundred when he fell to South African fast bowler Anrich Nortje. Smith attempted to upper-cut a short ball from the Proteas pacer to deep third man, but got his timing wrong and ended up giving a catch to gully.

Warner then went on to complete his 200 before retiring hurt due to cramps. Australia were 357/3 in 83 overs when drinks were taken in the final session of play on Day 2.

Australia won the toss and decided to field first on the opening day of the Boxing Day Test. South Africa’s batters floundered again and were all out for 189 in 68.4 overs.

Marco Jansen (59) and Kyle Verreynne (52) scored half-centuries for the visitors. For Australia, Cameron Green claimed 5/27.

