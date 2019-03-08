Watch : Dhoni's midas touch and Jadeja's brilliance to dimiss Maxwell

Dhoni did another magical run-out

The third ODI between India and Australia is currently underway at Ranchi. India came in to the match high on confidence as they won the first two ODIs. On the eve of the match, former Indian captain MS Dhoni presented the army cap to all the Indian players to pay tribute to the Indian Armed forces. The Indian players playing the game were sporting army cap.

After losing the toss in the first two games, the Indian captain won the toss and elected to field first on a flat batting surface. The Australian openers stitched together a good opening stand for a second consecutive time in the series.

Both the openers scored half-centuries as Australia crossed 100 runs without losing a single wicket. The openers kept on hitting boundaries on a consistent basis. When the scorecard read 193, Aaron Finch got out for 93 runs.

Finch missed a well deserved century, and it was the third time he got out in nervous nineties in ODIs, all three of them coming against India. However, Usman Khawaja carried on and scored his maiden ODI century. He was dismissed for 104 runs.

Once both the openers were back in the hut, Glenn Maxwell took the responsibility and started playing an aggressive brand of cricket. As we all know, MS Dhoni is a magician with the gloves and his smartness while keeping is unmatched. He has a great presence of mind and has effected some unimaginable runouts and stumpings in his career. One such thing happened today again.

What an arm Jaddu, what a Run out, Masterclass Singh Dhoni !! #IndvAus pic.twitter.com/3sJgqZCP8w — Monica (@monicas004) March 8, 2019

During the 41st over, Shaun Marsh hit Kuldeep Yadav in the covers region. Indian rock star Ravindra Jadeja did exceedingly well to stop the ball. The batting pair of Marsh and Maxwell tried to sneak a single but Jadeja was smart enough to fire a bullet throw to Dhoni.

The street smart Dhoni just deflected the ball off his gloves into the stumps and Maxwell was found few yards behind the crease. He was eventually declared out. It was just another day for Dhoni, but fans were in awe of seeing this happening in Dhoni's home town.