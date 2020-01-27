WATCH: Faf du Plessis' incredible catch to dismiss Joe Root

Zaid K FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

27 Jan 2020, 11:58 IST SHARE

Du Plessis pulled off an absolute blinder in the field to dismiss Root

In what has been a largely forgettable Test series for South Africa wherein they’ve been completely outclassed by England, Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis’ stunning catch to dismiss Joe Root on Day 3 of the fourth Test got some smiles back on the faces of the South African supporters.

Beuran Hendrick’s bowled a full and wide delivery to England skipper root, who went for it and the ball took an edge before being plucked in magnificent fashion by du Plessis. The Proteas skipper’s acrobatic full-stretch effort ensured that Hendricks got his first fifer in Test match cricket.

England, who lead the four-match Test series 2-1, have set a mammoth target of 466 runs for South Africa to chase down, and going by how things have unfolded in this series so far, it seems as though the Proteas are staring down at another mauling in their own backyard.

At multiple points during the ongoing Test series, we’ve witnessed a discernible gulf of class between the two sides, with the South African’s looking demoralised and flustered by the manner in which England have dominated proceedings.

Coming out to bat on Day 4, the South African’s will have to chase a record target at The Bullring if they are to tie the series, in what is going to be a test of their resolve and courage.