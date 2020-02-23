Watch: Goa batsman fumes at umpire Nandan after being given out unfairly

During the fourth day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy quarterfinal between Gujarat and Goa, Goa batsman Snehal Kauthankar was thoroughly expressive over his disappointment with umpire Nandan’s incorrect judgement.

The incident took place on the third delivery of the 41st over when Gujarat spinner Siddarth Desai deceived Kauthankar with plenty of turn. Gujarat captain and wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel made a huge appeal against the batsman and was unrelenting in his appeal. Nandan, who didn’t seem too sure if the batsman was out or no, gave in to Patel’s appeal and eventually raised his finger.

The replays confirmed that the batsman didn’t edge the ball and the sound came from the ball hitting his thigh pad but given that there was no DRS in play, Kauthankar's 77-ball 17 run knock came to an end came to an end in the 41st over.

Goa's lower order could not contribute much as, despite some resistance from Darshan Misal (65-ball 45*), Arzan Nagwaswalla and Siddharth Desai combined to pick the last five wickets for just 32 runs which helped Gujarat register a massive 464-run win and storm into the semifinals of this edition of the Ranji Trophy.

The standard of umpiring in the Ranji Trophy, which is supposed to be India’s elite first-class competition, has always been substandard. Last year, there were appeals to introduce DRS in the tournament but it is yet to be implemented.

With a crucial set of semifinals set to be contested from February 29th, it remains to be seen if the technology is implemented to avoid such errors.