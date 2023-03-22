[Watch] Hardik Pandya cleans up Mitchell Marsh with a peach in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

Hardik Pandya shone for Team India with the ball in the third ODI against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, March 22. He dismissed the dangerous-looking Mitchell Marsh with an exceptional delivery for 47 runs to help the hosts fight back after a decent start by the visitors.

The incident took place in the 15th over off Pandya's bowling when he bowled a good length delivery outside off. Marsh didn’t move his feet much and pushed at it but only managed a thick inside edge that uprooted the middle stump.

With the wicket, the right-hander’s stellar run in the series finally came to an end. He amassed 194 runs in three ODIs at an average of 97.

Watch the dismissal below:

Marsh’s wicket put India in a commanding position as the Aussies were reduced to 85/3 in 14.3 overs.

Earlier, Hardik Pandya also got rid of Travis Head (33) after another solid opening partnership of 68 runs with Marsh. He also dismissed stand-in captain Steve Smith for a duck.

Team India will now look to win the series decider to register their third consecutive ODI series win at home ahead of the 2023 World Cup on home soil later this year. The hosts whitewashed Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier in January.

As far as the series is concerned, India won the opening game by five wickets. Australia bounced back with a thumping 10-wicket win in the second ODI.

Here are playing XI of the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI feat. Hardik Pandya

Australia (Playing XI): David Warner, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Alex Carey (w), Marcus Stoinis, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (w), Hardik Pandya (vc), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia made a couple of changes to their playing XI with David Warner and Ashton Agar replacing Nathan Ellis and Cameron Green, respectively. Meanwhile, India chose to field an unchanged side.

Click here to follow the IND vs AUS 3rd ODI LIVE score.

Poll : 0 votes