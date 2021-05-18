Watch: Harmanpreet Kaur plays some exquisite shots in training ahead of England tour

Harmanpreet Kaur recently shared a clip from her training session where she was seen getting into the groove for the upcoming tour of England.

India, who will tour England next month, will play their first Test since 2014. They are also scheduled to play three ODIs and three T20Is. Ahead of the crucial tour, Harmanpreet Kaur was seen brushing up her batting skills in a net session.

While the 32-year-old batter will lead the Indian team in the T20I series, Mithali Raj is the captain of the Test and ODI side.

Harmanpreet Kaur, who made her international debut in 2009, will only be playing her third Test when India take on England in Bristol next month. The likes of Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami, who have been on the international cricket scene for almost two decades, have only played 10 Tests each in their careers.

Harmanpreet Kaur set to play in The Hundred

Harmanpreet Kaur

Following the tour of England, Harmanpreet Kaur will stay back in the country to play in the women's edition of The Hundred, which begins on July 21. The BCCI recently granted NOC to Harmanpreet and a few other Indian women cricketers.

The tournament, organized by the England Cricket Board, will comprise of 100 balls per innings, with a change of ends at every 10 deliveries. The men's edition of The Hundred will start on 22nd June.

Other top overseas players who are set to be involved in the tournament are Meg Lanning, Sophie Molineux, Ellyse Perry and Alyssa Healy.

The Indian women's team are also expected to tour Australia in September for a white-ball series.

Full schedule India Women team's tour of England

1st Test - Bristol, 16-19 June

1st ODI - Bristol, 27 June

2nd ODI - Taunton, 30 June

3rd ODI - Worcester, July 3

1st T20I - Northampton, July 9

2nd T20I - Hove, July 11

3rd T20I - Chelmsford, July 15

Brilliant character shown by the team today, let's keep pushing. Onto the next one. 🇮🇳🙌@BCCIWomen pic.twitter.com/iM4PocvFkO — Harmanpreet Kaur (@ImHarmanpreet) March 9, 2021