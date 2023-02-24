[Watch] "Impossible has become possible"- South Africa celebrate ecstatically after qualifying for Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

South Africa Women qualified for their first-ever Women's T20 World Cup Final with a six-run win against England Women in Cape Town. The Proteas could not control their emotions after the match as they celebrated in ecstatic fashion.

Not many members of the cricket universe gave South Africa Women a chance to do well in their home World Cup after their defeat to Sri Lanka Women in the first match. However, the Sune Luus-led outfit made a fantastic comeback and stormed into the semifinals with big wins against New Zealand Women and Bangladesh Women.

England Women were the favorites to win today's semifinal match as they were undefeated in the group stage. The Heather Knight-led outfit almost pulled off a win in the semifinal as well, but eventually fell short by just six runs.

Shabnim Ismail successfully defended 12 runs off the last over to guide South Africa Women over the line. The commentators described the achievement as 'something impossible that was made possible by the Proteas'. You can watch the video of the last ball and the celebrations right here:

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazman Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka and Nadine de Klerk contributed to South Africa Women's success today. Wolvaardt, Brits and Kapp made their presence felt in the batting unit, while Ismail, Khaka and de Klerk played a big role in defending the 165-run target.

It did seem like an absolute rollercoaster: Sune Luus comments on South Africa's entry in Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Final

South Africa Women's skipper Sune Luus was delighted after her team's victory in the Women's T20 World Cup semifinal match. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Luus said:

"England played really well. It was a good game. Probably the best bowling attack against the best batting attack of the tournament. The girls gave their everything today. We were out of the game, then in it, then out again, then back in again. It did seem like an absolute rollercoaster."

South Africa Women will lock horns with Australia Women in the final match of Women's T20 World Cup 2023 on Sunday.

