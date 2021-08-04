[Watch] Ind vs Eng 2021: Mohammed Siraj finally dismisses Zak Crawley after initial failed review

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj's nagging line and length finally paid off when he dismissed a well-set Zak Crawley for 27 on the first day of the first Test on Wednesday.

India initially had a review for caught-behind turned down in the third ball of the 21st over which was bowled by Siraj. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant confidently appealed for a catch despite a huge gap between bat and pad. However, Siraj was rewarded three balls later when he bowled a similar delivery that took the edge of Crawley's bat.

The appeal was initially turned down, but Indian skipper Virat Kohli reviewed at Rishabh Pant's request and the move was a success. Replays showed there was indeed contact between bat and ball and Crawley was forced to walk back to the hut after a well-made 27 from 68 balls.

You can watch the dismissal here:

Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah among the wickets

Mohammed Shami and Shardul Thakur stifled the batsmen at one end after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Rory Burns in his first over.

After Burns fell without moving the scoreboard, Dom Sibley and Crawley steadied the ship with a 42-run stand before the latter nicked one to Pant. Crawley stroked four crisp boundaries in his 27-run knock, while Sibley was happy to leave a good portion of his deliveries and nudge the ball around for singles.

Earlier, England won the toss and chose to bat at Trent Bridge. India made some key changes with KL Rahul coming in for Mayank Agarwal and Mohammed Siraj replacing Ishant Sharma. Shardul Thakur came in for Ravichandran Ashwin.

The first session ended in India's favor with Mohammed Siraj and Bumrah grabbing one wicket each. England finished on 61/2 off 25 overs with Sibley (18*) and Joe Root (12*) at the crease.

Edited by Arvind Sriram