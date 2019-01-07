Watch: Indian team celebrates series win with fans

Vaibhav Joshi FOLLOW ANALYST News 368 // 07 Jan 2019, 17:01 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Fans welcome India with some interesting dance moves

What's the story?

The Indian Cricket Team clinched a historic Test win against Australia as they won the series 2-1. On the eve of India's historic triumph, the Indian fans welcomed the Indian team with an enthusiastic dance.

The Indian team members also joined the celebration as they moved their feet and performed Bhangra with the fans.

Here is the video:

In case you didn't know...

After having won the series 2-1, the Indian team performed a celebratory lap of honour around the stadium for the fans. The celebrations didn't end there as the Indian team got a remarkable welcome from The Bharat Army. The team members celebrated with the fans as they did the Bhangra on the tunes of a famous patriotic song - "Mere Desh Ki Dharti Sona Ugle, Ugle Hire Moti."

It was Hardik Pandya who jumped in the middle to perform a famous Bhangra move, and soon Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ishant Sharma, and the rest of the Indian team joined in. Besides that, the Indian Head Coach, Ravi Shastri, also stepped in to perform a few moves. The fans from The Bharat Army concluded the celebrations by cutting a cake with Virat Kohli.

The background

The Indian team kicked-off their series in style as they won the first Test of the series by 31 runs. However, Virat Kohli and company had to face a hefty defeat in the 2nd Test at the Optus Stadium in Perth as they lost the Test by 146 runs.

The loss in Perth raised some concerns for the Indian team. Nonetheless, India handled it very well as they covered it up with a fantastic and historic win at the iconic MCG which pushed them 2-1 up in the series.

Having taken a 2-1 lead in the series, India was expected to win the fourth Test as well. However, the rain gods planned something different for India as despite having upper hand in the Sydney Test they failed to end up on the winning side, with the Test ended in a draw and rain playing the spoilsport.

Be that as it may, India would be happy to take the beautiful Border Gavaskar Trophy home after a hard-fought series against Australia.

Advertisement

What's next?

Having secured the Test series 2-1, India would be adamant on repeating the same success in the ODI series as well. Moreover, a win the coming ODI series against Australia will instill a sense of confidence in the Indian team ahead of the 2019 World Cup.

Thus, in a bid to settle their combination, India will view the ODI series as the perfect platform to practice for the coming quadrennial event.

Advertisement