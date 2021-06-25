Watch: India Women cricketers enjoy a day out in Bristol

With the one-off Test against England Women done and dusted, the India Women cricketers were seen enjoying a day out on the streets of Bristol.

In a video uploaded by the Indian cricket team on their official Instagram handle, the player could be seen taking a day off from their training to have some fun. They captioned the video:

"Team India’s day out in Bristol. The girls stepped out for a team outing after the Test to recharge before the white-ball leg of the Tour begins. Plenty of fun and some cool dance moves along the way!"

Watch the clip here:

In the video, the likes of Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and Harleen Deol could be seen having a good time. Radha Yadav, who is known for keeping the dressing room with her dance routines and jokes, also showed off some moves on the streets of Bristol.

Coaching staff, including head coach Ramesh Powar, also joined the girls and enjoyed the day off.

India Women to play three ODIs and T20Is each against England Women

After pulling off a historic draw in the Test match, a spirited India Women side will look to put on a better show in the white-ball formats against the current 50-over world champions.

The three-match ODIs will start from June 27 in Bristol while Taunton and Worcester host the second and third games, respectively. Northants, Hove and Chelmsford will host the T20Is on July 9, 11 and 15th, respectively.

India Women ODI squad: Mithali Raj (captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India Women T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar