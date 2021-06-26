Watch: India Women engage in target-hitting ahead of ODI series against England Women

Ahead of the three-match ODI series against England Women, Indian women cricketers were seen engaging themselves in an intense fielding session.

Abhay Sharma has stressed on fielding on the ongoing tour after the Women in Blue came under the scanner for their faulty catching and ground work during the series against South Africa Women earlier this year.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, the fielding coach spoke to the cricketers, highlighting the importance of cutting angles in limited-overs cricket. He said:

"Today we thought about focusing on target hitting and creating intensity when we are preparing for a bigger tournament. So this is the stepping stone for that. And creating the intensity and cutting the angles because cutting angles is very important in one day cricket. We are focusing on agility."

The India Women cricketers were divided into two teams and the side who lost in the target-hitting competition would have had to pay some money to the winning team. Coach Abhay Sharma had also promised to chip in with an equal amount. The former cricketer said:

"We created a team kind of combination and competition. We distributed them into two groups and it was again all about target hitting and catching and we made some prize kind of a thing."

Ultimately, it boiled down to a tie-breaker after both teams finished on equal points. The two teams couldn't be separated as senior pacer Jhulan Goswami ended practice with a bullseye hit in the last throw of the day.

The cricketers were seen having fun and looked pumped for the upcoming white-ball series after an outstanding display of cricket in the one-off Test match.

India Women cricketers enjoy a day out in Bristol

Ahead of the white-ball leg, the India Women cricketers were seen having fun on the streets of Bristol.

In a video uploaded by the BCCI, the likes of Smrit Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur and Jemimah Rodrigues were seen enjoying their time away from cricket. Harleen Deol and Radha Yadav, who are known for entertaining the dressing room with their dance routines, also showed off some moves on the streets of Bristol.

