[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah gets involved in a heated argument with Jos Buttler; Virat Kohli reacts from dressing room

Tensions flared high on the final day of the Lord's Test as Jasprit Bumrah got involved in a heated argument with England's Jos Buttler and Mark Wood.

The whole incident unfolded before and during the 92nd over, bowled by Mark Wood. The Indian pacer first exchanged some words and finger-pointing with Jos Buttler before the first bowl of the over. Jasprit Bumrah could be heard saying, "I wasn't the one complaining to bowl slow" to the England wicketkeeper.

The on-field umpires intervened, apparently at Joe Root's request, and separated the two. But then Mark Wood got involved in some chat with the Indian. Jasprit Bumrah replied with his bat and hit a boundary off the first ball of the over, riling up skipper Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane in the dressing room.

Here are a few clips of the whole incident:

The heated exchanges were a continuation of the incidents that unfolded in the past two days of the Test. On Day 3, Jasprit Bumrah had treated James Anderson, England's No. 11 batsman, with a nasty bouncer barrage. Then, on Sunday, Virat Kohli, while batting, confronted Anderson for "swearing" at Bumrah, hurling some not-so-friendly barbs at the Englishman.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's partnership gives India hopes for a win

It seemed like the tension brought the 'A' game from the Indians as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami put up an unbelievable half-century stand for the 9th wicket. The visitors were in a pickle after Rishabh Pant got out, leaving only a 177-run lead, but Bumrah and Shami made sure that it soared past 200.

As Jasprit Bumrah soldiered through Mark Wood's bouncers and yorkers from one end, Mohammed Shami flaunted some endearing cover drives and flicks from the other. At the time of writing this piece, India are ahead by 243 runs and are looking strong enough to bat the whole first session.

