Watch: Jaydev Unadkat’s exceptional presence of mind to dismiss Akash Deep in the Ranji Trophy final

Picture: BCCI.tv

Bengal’s hopes of winning their first Ranji Trophy in 30 years are all but over as hosts, Saurashtra took a 44-run first-innings lead on the fifth and final day of the final in Rajkot. Chasing 425 to win by first innings lead, Bengal lost a well-set Anustup Majumdar within ten minutes of the first session today. This was Saurashtra captain Jayadev Unadkat’s first wicket of the final. And then he got another one, Akash Deep’s wicket, to snatch the game away from the visitors.

Unadkat exhibited brilliant presence of mind when he bowled a length delivery to Akash, and the batsman, after averting danger, found himself standing on the crease instead of inside it. Unadkat was quick to notice that Akash’s foot was not inside the crease, and executed a direct hit on the stumps.

Watch the video here:

Bengal were trailing by 64 runs and three wickets in hand when Akash had to walk back. He was seen hiding his face in the dressing room as after his wicket, Bengal’s hopes of ending the 30-year-drought were all but over. The Abhimanyu Easwaran-led side was bowled out for 381 runs, and the third innings of play is currently underway.