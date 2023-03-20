[Watch] Jemimah Rodrigues takes screamer of a catch to dismiss Hayley Mathews in WPL 2023

Delhi Capitals’ Jemimah Rodrigues took a screamer of a catch to dismiss Mumbai Indians batter Hayley Mathews in the ongoing WPL 2023 at the DY Patil Stadium on Monday, March 20.

The incident took place in the fourth over of MI's innings. Shikha Pandey bowled a fuller-length delivery on the pads. Mathews drove it to the right of the mid-on fielder but Jemimah timed her dive to perfection to complete a superb low catch. With the dismissal, MI were in a spot of bother at 10/3 in 3.3 overs.

This was the second instance when Jemimah caught out Mathews with an exceptional catch in the tournament.

As far as batting is concerned, Jemimah has been in decent form for the Capitals, scoring 114 runs in six games at a strike rate of 131. The 22-year-old will look to continue his good form with the bat.

At the time of writing, MI were reduced to 58/5 in 11.4 overs, with Harmanpreet Kaur and Issy Wong at the crease. Marizanne Kapp took two wickets, while Shikha Pandey, Jess Jonassen and Arundhati Reddy picked up two wickets each.

DC will now look to avenge their eight-wicket loss against MI in the group stage.

For the uninitiated, MI are at the top of the points table with five wins and a loss in six games. They have a total of 10 points. DC, on the other hand, are placed second with eight points in six games, having won four games and lost two.

Both teams have already qualified for the knockout stage of WPL 2023, but the table-toppers will directly qualify for the final.

Here are the playing XI of DC vs MI

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning (c), Shafali Verma, Alice Capsey, Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Taniya Bhatia (w), Jess Jonassen, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Pooja Vastrakar, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque.

