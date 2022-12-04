[Watch] Joe Root switches to left-handed batting style to counter Zahid Mahmood's leg-spin in Rawalpindi Test

England batter Joe Root amazed cricket fans with his decision to switch from a right-handed batter to a left-handed batter in the ongoing Test match against Pakistan.

The first match of the historic Pakistan vs. England Test series got underway in Rawalpindi last Thursday. The fourth day's action is taking plan at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium right now.

During the 23rd over of England's second innings, Joe Root, who generally bats right-handed, switched to the stance of a left-handed batter. He changed his technique to counter the leg-spin bowler Zahid Mahmood.

A leg-spin bowler's delivery turns away from the right-handed batter, which makes it difficult to play good strokes against them. However, a leg-spin ball comes into the left-handed batter, making it easier to smash the delivery towards the leg-side.

Root had similar intentions by turning left-handed as he swept the delivery bowled by Zahid Mehmood towards the leg-side. He could not time the shot to perfection though as it went in the air and could have been caught by the fielder. Eventually, the catch was not taken and the England batters took one run. You can watch the video here:

Joe Root turned right-handed again and smashed a four off Zahid Mahmood's bowling

Harry Brook came on strike when Root took a single as a left-handed batter. Brook rotated the strike on the next ball. Root was back at the striker's end, but he decided to play as a right-handed batter again. Zahid Mahmood bowled a length delivery which was hit towards the boundary line courtesy of a reverse sweep from Root.

England are 228/5 in the second innings after 32.4 overs. They lead by 306 runs with five wickets in hand. It will be interesting to see if they can extend the lead to 400 runs. You can follow the live scorecard of this match right here.

Get India vs Bangladesh live score and follow Sportskeeda for the Latest Cricket News on IND vs BAN

Poll : 0 votes