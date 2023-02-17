[Watch] KL Rahul takes a phenomenal catch to dismiss Travis Head in BGT 2023 2nd Test

KL Rahul proved why he is among the best fielders in India by taking a phenomenal catch in the slip cordon today. His brilliant effort helped India dismiss Australia's Travis Head in the ongoing second Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2023 series.

Mohammed Shami got the outside edge of Travis Head's bat with a length delivery on the fourth stump line. The ball traveled to the second slip, and fielder KL Rahul made no mistake in completing the catch.

You can watch the video of Travis Head's dismissal from the ongoing second Test between India and Australia right here:

The ball traveled quickly towards the slip cordon, but KL Rahul's fantastic reflex action helped him complete the catch. Travis Head's wicket has pushed Australia on the backfoot in the first innings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The Aussies are down to 108/4 after 31.2 overs.

KL Rahul will be keen to prove himself with the bat in the BGT 2023 2nd Test

India's Test team's vice-captain Rahul has struggled to make an impact with the bat in recent matches. He has not played a big knock for the nation since the last few months, which has led to experts and fans questioning his place in the playing XI.

Fans on social media slammed the Indian team management today when Rohit Sharma said at the toss that Shreyas Iyer has replaced Suryakumar Yadav in the playing XI. They felt that Iyer could have replaced Rahul in the match squad, but the backroom staff has given one more chance to the out-of-form vice-captain.

Rahul will be keen to grab this opportunity with both hands because if he fails to make an impact in the second Test against Australia, he might lose his place in the team for the third Test.

