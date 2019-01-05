×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav bowls a dream ball to dismiss Tim Paine

Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
News
653   //    05 Jan 2019, 21:09 IST

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3
Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3


What's the story?

Kuldeep Yadav sets up Tim Paine and bowled a dream ball to dismiss the Australian skipper on Day three of the 4th Test Match in Sydney.

The Background

Virat Kohli won the toss and had no hesitation to bat first on a good batting wicket in Sydney. His decision was backed up by a marathon innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. He scored 193 runs off 373 balls and batted with determination and perseverance. Earlier in the Innings, India's newly drafted opener Mayank Agarwal scored a classy inning of 77 from 112 balls to set up the game for India.

Indian Innings ended on a high and a positive note as Rishabh Pant scored his 2nd century. He was unbeaten on 159* off 189 balls when Virat Kohli finally declared the Indian Innings. It was a knock that took the game completely away from Australia's grasp and placed India firmly on the driver's seat.

He was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja on the other end who himself scored 81 off 114 balls. Both of them helped India ease past the 600 runs mark. Australia began their innings late on day two and were 24/0 at the end of the day.

The Heart of the Matter

On the final session of day three, Australia's captain Tim Paine came out to bat. Kuldeep Yadav who was playing his first match in this series was in the middle of a good spell. He was troubling the Aussie Batsmen with his guile and mystery.

It was the first over right after the Tea Break when Kuldeep Yadav had a go at Tim Paine. He bowled the first four balls of the over as leg spin which was somehow negotiated safely by Tim Paine. On the fifth delivery, he bowled a wrong un which straightened on middle and Paine had to somehow dab it.

On the final delivery of the over, Kuldeep tossed the ball above the Eye line of Paine around his off-stump and enticed him to drive through extra cover. Tim Paine fell prey to his trap and went for an extra cover drive against the spin without any sort of foot movement. The ball spun sharply after pitching and sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad and went on to hit the top of leg stump, much to the delight of Kuldeep Yadav

Watch the Video here:

Tim Paine went back to the pavilion for just 5 off 14 balls. Rain intervened and Australia went into stumps at 236-6. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in the day, one of which was Tim Paine and the other was Travis Head.

What's Next?

Australia still are 386 runs behind India's mammoth first innings score. It looks likely that India will make it 3-1 unless rain spoils the party or Australia pull off something miraculous to save the Test.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19 Australia Cricket Team Indian Cricket Team Tim Paine Kuldeep Yadav Test cricket
Rohit Sarkar
CONTRIBUTOR
Watch: Rishabh Pant's sharp catch to dismiss 'temporary...
RELATED STORY
WATCH: Tim Paine asks Rishabh Pant to babysit his kids
RELATED STORY
'Tim Paine speaking': Paine answers reporter's phone...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 4th Test: Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Rishabh Pant hilariously...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19, Fourth Test: Preview,...
RELATED STORY
Tim Paine throws his weight behind off-colour Mitchell Starc
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India, 2018-19: 3 reasons to play Kuldeep...
RELATED STORY
Umpire Marais Erasmus pulls up Tim Paine for employing...
RELATED STORY
Australia vs India 2018-19: Mumbai Indians troll Tim...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
1st T20I | Wed, 21 Nov
AUS 158/4 (17.0 ov)
IND 169/7 (17.0 ov)
Australia won by 4 runs (DLS Method)
AUS VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Fri, 23 Nov
AUS 132/7 (19.0 ov)
IND
No Result
AUS VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 25 Nov
AUS 164/6 (20.0 ov)
IND 168/4 (19.4 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
AUS VS IND live score
| Tue, 27 Nov
IND 358/10 & 211/2
CAXI 544/10
Match Drawn
IND VS CAXI live score
1st Test | Wed, 05 Dec
IND 250/10 & 307/10
AUS 235/10 & 291/10
India won by 31 runs
IND VS AUS live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia won by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
3rd Test | Tue, 25 Dec
IND 443/7 & 106/8
AUS 151/10 & 261/10
India won by 137 runs
IND VS AUS live score
4th Test | 11:00 PM
IND 622/7
AUS 236/6 (83.3 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Australia trail India by 386 runs with 4 wickets remaining
IND VS AUS live score
1st ODI | Sat, 12 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
2nd ODI | Tue, 15 Jan, 03:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
3rd ODI | Fri, 18 Jan, 02:20 AM
Australia
India
AUS VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
New Zealand Women v India Women ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v India ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
South Africa v Pakistan ODI Series 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia Tour Matches 2019
Australia v Sri Lanka Test Series 2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Windies v England Test Series 2019
South Africa Women v Sri Lanka Women Twenty20 Series 2019
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
England Lions in India 2019 Tour Matches
India A v England Lions One-Day Series 2019
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us