WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav bowls a dream ball to dismiss Tim Paine

Australia v India - 4th Test: Day 3

What's the story?

Kuldeep Yadav sets up Tim Paine and bowled a dream ball to dismiss the Australian skipper on Day three of the 4th Test Match in Sydney.

The Background

Virat Kohli won the toss and had no hesitation to bat first on a good batting wicket in Sydney. His decision was backed up by a marathon innings from Cheteshwar Pujara. He scored 193 runs off 373 balls and batted with determination and perseverance. Earlier in the Innings, India's newly drafted opener Mayank Agarwal scored a classy inning of 77 from 112 balls to set up the game for India.

Indian Innings ended on a high and a positive note as Rishabh Pant scored his 2nd century. He was unbeaten on 159* off 189 balls when Virat Kohli finally declared the Indian Innings. It was a knock that took the game completely away from Australia's grasp and placed India firmly on the driver's seat.

He was well supported by Ravindra Jadeja on the other end who himself scored 81 off 114 balls. Both of them helped India ease past the 600 runs mark. Australia began their innings late on day two and were 24/0 at the end of the day.

The Heart of the Matter

On the final session of day three, Australia's captain Tim Paine came out to bat. Kuldeep Yadav who was playing his first match in this series was in the middle of a good spell. He was troubling the Aussie Batsmen with his guile and mystery.

It was the first over right after the Tea Break when Kuldeep Yadav had a go at Tim Paine. He bowled the first four balls of the over as leg spin which was somehow negotiated safely by Tim Paine. On the fifth delivery, he bowled a wrong un which straightened on middle and Paine had to somehow dab it.

On the final delivery of the over, Kuldeep tossed the ball above the Eye line of Paine around his off-stump and enticed him to drive through extra cover. Tim Paine fell prey to his trap and went for an extra cover drive against the spin without any sort of foot movement. The ball spun sharply after pitching and sneaked through the gap between his bat and pad and went on to hit the top of leg stump, much to the delight of Kuldeep Yadav

Watch the Video here:

BOWLED HIM! Straight through the gate from Yadav and Tim Paine is gone. Will the Aussies survive the day? https://t.co/dA2aYz8pAj #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/qQmqRDTMm1 — Telegraph Sport (@telegraph_sport) January 5, 2019

Tim Paine went back to the pavilion for just 5 off 14 balls. Rain intervened and Australia went into stumps at 236-6. Kuldeep Yadav picked up two wickets in the day, one of which was Tim Paine and the other was Travis Head.

What's Next?

Australia still are 386 runs behind India's mammoth first innings score. It looks likely that India will make it 3-1 unless rain spoils the party or Australia pull off something miraculous to save the Test.

