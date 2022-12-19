[WATCH] “Mahi bhai ka signature hai” - Ishan Kishan turns down fan’s request to sign next to MS Dhoni’s autograph

Young Team India keeper-batter Ishan Kishan won many hearts with his gesture of refusing to give his autograph next to MS Dhoni’s signature on a mobile phone. When a fan insisted on the same, he politely replied he hasn’t reached the level to give an autograph next to the former India’s captain sign.

Kishan, 24, recently created history when he smashed the fastest double hundred in men’s ODIs. He clobbered 210 off only 131 balls in the third match against Bangladesh in Chattogram on December 10. The keeper-batter is currently representing Jharkhand in the Ranji Trophy 2022-2023 season.

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a fan is seen insisting that Kishan give him an autograph in the space above where Dhoni has already signed on the phone. The somewhat stunned youngster replied that he cannot do that.

When the fan continued to insist on Kishan’s signature, the left-handed batter said that he would give his signature but only below Dhoni’s name and not above it. He can be heard telling the fan in the clip in a somewhat stern tone:

"Mahi bhai ka hai signature hai, uske upar main kaha se ghus jao? Hum log abhi ham utna pahuchne nahi hai wahan par. Neeche karta hoon (There is Mahi bhai’s signature, how can I sign above it? I haven’t reached that level yet. I will sign below).”

Both Dhoni and Kishan are from Jharkhand. The latter has publicly expressed his admiration for the former Indian captain a few times before as well.

Ishan Kishan’s coach revealed what Dhoni told youngster before India debut

Following Kishan’s record breaking double hundred against Bangladesh, his coach Uttam Majumdar revealed what Dhoni had told the young wicketkeeper-batter before his India debut. Manumdar was quoted as saying by PTI:

"Even before Ishan made his India debut, I know MS would tell him that if a talent like him doesn't play for the country for a long time, he will be doing injustice not to anyone else but himself.”

Majumdar added that he saw a spark in Kishan even when he was six years old. He recalled:

"The first day Ishan came for training, he was so tiny, that I fed him with under-arm balls and that kid played perfect cover drives. The moment I saw a few cover drives from a six-year-old, I told Pranav ji (Kishan’s father), your son is special and he has to be unlucky if he doesn't play for India.”

Having made his international debut in March 2021, Kishan has so far represented India in 10 ODIs and 21 T20Is.

