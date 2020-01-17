Watch: Manish Pandey’s stunning catch to dismiss David Warner leaves everyone amazed

David Warner's wicket laid the foundation for India's win

Manish Pandey took a stunning one-handed catch to send back Australian opener David Warner in the second ODI in Rajkot. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan in the commentary box described it as an "out of the world" catch. Included in the playing XI in place of an injured Rishabh Pant, Pandey was dismissed for only two runs but his outstanding catch helped his team get rid of the dangerous batsman in their quest of defending their 340-run total.

Watch the catch here -

https://www.bcci.tv/videos/144428/stretch-and-catch-it-like-manish-pandey

Pandey’s catch stunned bowler Mohammed Shami, who had pitched the ball wide, as well. Warner tried to loft it but Pandey produced an absolute stunner at cover point.

The Aussie, who was equally surprised by the catch, walked back after scoring 15 off 12 balls. The wicket laid down the foundation for India’s win as Warner's departure meant Australia failed to get off to a flying start.

India’s batting line-up, which had faltered in the first ODI, came back much stronger in the second one. Shikhar Dhawan scored 96, KL Rahul 80, and captain Virat Kohli 78, as India reached 340 in their 50 overs.

In reply, Steve Smith’s 98 and Marnus Labuschagne’s 46 were not enough to take the visiting team home as all other batsmen failed. Shami picked up three wickets while Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Navdeep Saini each picked up two.

The final ODI of the three-match series will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on Sunday.