[WATCH] Marnus Labuschagne hilariously gestures for a cigarette lighter, uses it to repair his helmet

Australian batter Marnus Labuschagne is known for being an eccentric character on the cricket field. On Day 1 of the third Test against South Africa in Sydney on Wednesday, January 4, he was in his element again, calling for a cigarette lighter to fix his helmet.

Australia, who are already 2-0 up in the three-match series, won the toss and opted to bat first in the Sydney Test. They lost senior opener David Warner for 10 as he was dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

Labuschagne and Usman Khawaja, however, struck half-centuries as the hosts continued their domination over South Africa’s bowlers. During the course of the stand, Labuschagne left everyone in splits when he made a gesture for a cigarette lighter towards the dressing room.

As per the batter’s instructions, a lighter was brought onto the field, which Labuschagne used to make some repairs to his helmet. He then carried on batting in his inimitable style. The Aussie No. 3 and opener Khawaja had added 126 runs for the second wicket when bad light stopped play.

Labuschagne was the dominant partner in the century stand. He smashed 13 fours in his unbeaten 73 off 129 balls. Khawaja was batting on a resilient 51 off 119 balls, having struck six fours.

Labuschagne survived close call again against Marco Jansen

The Australian right-handed batter had a close shave in the 40th over of the innings against Marco Jansen. Labuschagne went for a drive against the left-arm seamer and nicked the ball to the slip region.

The Proteas claimed a low catch, but the decision was referred upstairs. The third umpire concluded that the catch wasn’t taken cleanly and the Aussie batter survived.

28-year-old Labuschagne registered scores of 11, 5* & 14 in the first two Tests against South Africa.

Australia vs South Africa 3rd Test playing XIs

Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Matt Renshaw, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Pat Cummins (c), Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

South Africa: Dean Elgar (c), Sarel Erwee, Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Simon Harmer

Poll : 0 votes