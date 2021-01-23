Watch: Marnus Labuschagne makes stunning boundary save for Brisbane Heat in BBL

Marnus Labuschagne put the disappointment of Australia's Test series defeat to India behind him as he starred for the Brisbane Heat during their crucial BBL win over the Melbourne Renegades on Saturday.

The batsman impressed with both bat and ball, but his biggest highlight of the game arguably came while fielding.

Marnus Labuschagne made a superb save near the boundary rope, brilliantly balancing his feet and making sure he prevented the boundary for his side. During the very first over of the Melbourne Renegades innings, Shaun Marsh's flick appeared to be heading towards the boundary until Marnus Labuschagne made a fine save.

The Brisbane Heat star did brilliantly to balance and sway his legs and prevent them from brushing the ropes. The sublime effort helped the Brisbane Heat save important runs during the powerplay and set them on course to victory.

It was an outrageous piece of fielding from Marnus Labuschagne in what has been a BBL full of such efforts

Marnus Labuschagne stars in all three departments to lead Brisbane Heat to victory

Marnus Labuschagne put the disappointment of the India defeat behind him

In addition to his exceptional fielding, Marnus Labuschagne also influenced the game with his career-best T20 score of 49. The Australia international isn't renowned for his T20 skills, but this knock will no doubt be a big boost to his hopes of making the squad for the T20 World Cup. He also impressed with the ball and took the vital wicket of the in-form Sam Harper to change the course of the game.

Marnus Labuschagne only conceded 10 runs in the two overs he bowled, as the Brisbane Heat earned their sixth win of the season to move up to fourth place in the BBL standings with just one game to go.

The race to reach the BBL play-offs is ever so tight, and despite their win, the Heat will need to beat the Perth Scorchers in their final group game to have any chance of making the play-offs.