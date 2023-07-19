[WATCH] Matthew Wade blasts fastest fifty of MLC during LAKR vs SFU match

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) opener Matthew Wade played a terrific knock in match number eight of the Major League Cricket (MLC) 2023 against Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) on Wednesday. The left-handed batter smashed 78 off only 41 balls to get his team off to a flying start at the Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas.

San Francisco Unicorns won the toss and opted to bat first in the game. They were off to a superb start as Wade and Finn Allen (20 off 19) added 88 for the first wicket in 7.4 overs. The former was the dominant partner in the stand, clobbering seven fours and as many as five sixes.

The Aussie left-hander played some of his trademark scoops and reverse scoops apart from muscling a few boundaries using his brute force. He whacked Corne Dry for two sixes in the fifth over. Wade then launched Ali Khan for two sixes and three fours in the next over to race to a 21-ball fifty, the fastest of MLC so far.

Click here to watch video

Wade's terrific knock came to an end when he slammed a full and wide delivery from Ali Khan straight to deep cover in the 14th over of the innings.

Marcus Stoinis (37 off 18) and Corey Anderson (39 off 20) played impressive cameos to ensure the run rate did not suffer after Wade’s exit. Both batters clubbed three fours and as many sixes as San Francisco Unicorns finished with 212/7. For Los Angeles Knight Riders, Adam Zampa claimed 3/41.

I have really enjoyed batting at all positions: Matthew Wade

Following his fantastic knock, Wade said that he enjoys batting at all positions. The Aussie stumper commented:

“I have really enjoyed batting at all positions. The coaches and managements make me bat at every position. I pride myself batting at every position. You are never comfortable with the batting they have got. If we execute well then we should have a good a chance.”

LAKR vs SFU, Match 8 playing XIs

LAKR: Jason Roy, Unmukt Chand, Rilee Rossouw, Nitish Kumar, Jaskaran Malhotra (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine (c), Corne Dry, Adam Zampa, Ali Khan, Spencer Johnson.

Click here to watch video

SFU: Matthew Wade (wk), Finn Allen, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Finch (c), Corey Anderson, Shadab Khan, Tajinder Dhillon, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Liam Plunkett, Haris Rauf, Carmi le Roux.