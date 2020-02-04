Watch: MS Dhoni plays volleyball with friends in Maldives

Dhoni has not played for India after the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final

Former India captain MS Dhoni, who took a sabbatical from cricket after the India vs New Zealand World Cup semi-final in June 2019, is currently holidaying in the Maldives. A video of Dhoni playing volleyball with his friends at the island is circulating on social media, and the fans can’t seem to get enough of it.

Meanwhile, the three-time ICC trophy winning captain was recently dropped from the Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) central contracts list for remaining unavailable in international cricket for more than six months. This has led to speculations that all is but over for Dhoni and he might call curtains on his career sometime soon.

Ever since Dhoni made himself unavailable for international cricket, the Indian team was struggling to find a dependable wicketkeeper in place of the 38-year-old. Rishabh Pant was given sufficient chances until he was finally dropped, and KL Rahul was handed over the gloves and the Karnataka keeper-batsman, with his fine showings, seems to have emerged as India’s full-time glovesman in limited-overs cricket.

As for Dhoni, who played international cricket for 15 years, it is unlikely that he will be in the team for the World Cup T20 to be played in Australia later this year.