WATCH: Navdeep Saini hits Kyle Jamieson for a huge six; Virat Kohli claps in amazement

Picture source: Twitter

During the second ODI of India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand in Auckland which India lost by 22 runs, pacer Navdeep Saini impressed one and all with his batting skills. This was also the pacer’s first-ever ODI innings.

Coming in to bat at No. 9 when India needed 121 off 113, Saini stitched a 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (55). While most expected Jadeja to hit the big shots and Saini rotate the strike, what unfolded was the opposite. Saini took up the task of hitting the boundaries while the experienced all-rounder played the second fiddle.

On the second delivery of the 42nd over, Saini hit debutant Kyle Jamieson for a magnificent six over the cover region which left everyone in awe. Captain Virat Kohli raised his eyebrows in amazement. But on the very next delivery, an attempt to hit a rash shot saw Saini getting clean bowled.

Saini’s score of 45 (49) included five fours and two sixes.

Chasing a 274-run target to win, India were bundled out for 251 in 48.3 overs as Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett picked two wickets apiece.

Watch Saini’s wonderful six here: