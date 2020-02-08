×
Create
Notifications
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

WATCH: Navdeep Saini hits Kyle Jamieson for a huge six; Virat Kohli claps in amazement 

Umaima Saeed
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News
Modified 08 Feb 2020, 22:27 IST

Picture source: Twitter
Picture source: Twitter

During the second ODI of India’s ongoing tour of New Zealand in Auckland which India lost by 22 runs, pacer Navdeep Saini impressed one and all with his batting skills. This was also the pacer’s first-ever ODI innings.

Coming in to bat at No. 9 when India needed 121 off 113, Saini stitched a 76-run partnership for the eighth wicket with Ravindra Jadeja (55). While most expected Jadeja to hit the big shots and Saini rotate the strike, what unfolded was the opposite. Saini took up the task of hitting the boundaries while the experienced all-rounder played the second fiddle.

On the second delivery of the 42nd over, Saini hit debutant Kyle Jamieson for a magnificent six over the cover region which left everyone in awe. Captain Virat Kohli raised his eyebrows in amazement. But on the very next delivery, an attempt to hit a rash shot saw Saini getting clean bowled.

Saini’s score of 45 (49) included five fours and two sixes.

Chasing a 274-run target to win, India were bundled out for 251 in 48.3 overs as Jamieson, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee and Hamish Bennett picked two wickets apiece.

Watch Saini’s wonderful six here:

Published 08 Feb 2020, 22:27 IST
New Zealand vs India 2020 New Zealand Cricket Indian Cricket Team Virat Kohli Navdeep Saini
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
India in New Zealand 2020
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
NZ 203/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 204/4 (19.0 ov)
India won by 6 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
2nd T20I | Sun, 26 Jan
NZ 132/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 135/3 (17.3 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
NZ VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Wed, 29 Jan
IND 179/5 & 20/0 (1.0 ov)
NZ 179/6 & 17/0 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
4th T20I | Fri, 31 Jan
IND 165/8 & 16/1 (0.5 ov)
NZ 165/7 & 13/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (India win the one over eliminator)
IND VS NZ live score
5th T20I | Sun, 02 Feb
IND 163/3 (20.0 ov)
NZ 156/9 (20.0 ov)
India won by 7 runs
IND VS NZ live score
1st ODI | Wed, 05 Feb
IND 347/4 (50.0 ov)
NZ 348/6 (48.1 ov)
New Zealand won by 4 wickets
IND VS NZ live score
2nd ODI | Today
NZ 273/8 (50.0 ov)
IND 251/10 (48.3 ov)
New Zealand won by 22 runs
NZ VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 07:30 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
1st Test | Fri, 21 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
2nd Test | Sat, 29 Feb, 04:00 AM
New Zealand
India
NZ VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
India in New Zealand 2020
England in South Africa 2019/20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Women's Tri-Series in Australia 2020
ICC Under 19 World Cup
South Africa Women in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
India A in New Zealand 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Big Bash League
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Australian Women's Domestic One-Day Competition
England Lions in Australia 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Australian Sheffield Shield
Pakistan Super League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us