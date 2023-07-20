[WATCH] Official World Cup 2023 promo features Shah Rukh Khan, Shubman Gill, and other cricket stars

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday, July 20, launched the official World Cup 2023 promo, which features Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and a host of big names from the cricketing world.

The latest edition of the ODI World Cup will be played in India from October 5 to November 19. England are the defending champions in the competition, having won the 2019 edition at home.

On Thursday, the ICC, in association with host nation board BCCI, launched the 'It Takes One Day' campaign in Mumbai. The official promotional video of World Cup 2023 features Shah Rukh Khan, JP Duminy, Shubman Gill, Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan, Muttiah Muralitharan, Jonty Rhodes, and Jemimah Rodrigues among others.

The video captures some of the most celebrated moments in the history of the men's cricket World Cup. The film has been created with the theme of nine ‘Navarasa’ emotions - anguish, bravery, glory, joy, passion, power, pride, respect, and wonder.

“A true celebration of one-day international cricket” - ICC on World Cup 2023 promo

Reacting to the launch of the official promo of World Cup 2023, ICC CEO Geoff Allardice commented that the campaign celebrates the essence of one-day cricket.

He said via an official statement:

“This campaign is a true celebration of one-day international cricket and builds a sense of anticipation of what we can expect when the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 returns to India. The emotions, or Navarasa, are felt by fans and players alike during One Day and this campaign brings to life that shared experience.

“Cricket and cinema are at the heart of Indian psyche, and we’ve infused the two to create appeal far and wide. The involvement of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan together with an exceptional line-up of cricketers will only help us deepen our connect in this country, while captivating the attention worldwide,” Allardice went on to add.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added that they are fully committed to creating a world-class event that will witness the birth of a new generation of heroes.

“The ODI format holds an unparalleled significance with its ability to deliver thrilling moments, intense battles, and unpredictable outcomes that will truly captivate fans globally. As we embark on this journey, we are proud to see the launch of the Men’s Cricket World Cup campaign and create real excitement for the event across the world,” he commented.

India will kick off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a high-profile clash against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8.