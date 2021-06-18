"Oh kii gal"- Rohit Sharma responds to Shikhar Dhawan's post-workout picture 

Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a post-workout image and received a cheeky reply from his team India mate Rohit Sharma on Friday, June 18.

The southpaw posted a picture showcasing his sweaty musculature and captioned it:

"My sweat shines brighter than my diamonds 😎💪"

One of the replies was from Sharma that read:

"Ohh kii gal..."

Here's the post that Shikhar Dhawan put up:

Earlier in the day, the Delhi batsman also uploaded a picture of the Indian Test team gearing up for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton, and wished them success.

On the WTC final front, persistent rain delayed the toss and it looked like Sharma used that time to send out a cheeky reply to Dhawan.

No practice games for the Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit in Sri Lanka

According to a News 18 report, the Indian cricket team's request to arrange practice games ahead of their limited-overs clash against Sri Lanka was denied citing COVID-19 protocols. The new-look Indian contingent, led by Shikhar Dhawan, will play three ODIs and as many T20Is. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will travel as Dhawan's deputy for the tour.

With no practice games, the side will have to use intra-squad simulation games to prep for the island nation challenge.

“The Indians wanted to play some warm-up games against the A team or a team that could be arranged, but the COVID-19 protocols made that a little difficult and that is when a request went to BCCI to play intra-squad games. So, the Indian team will now play one T20 game and two one-day games to prepare for the limited-overs series," ANI quoted sources as saying.

India’s squad against the Sri Lanka series

Shikhar Dhawan (C), Prithvi Shaw, Devdutt Padikkal, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suryakumar Yadav, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Nitish Rana, Ishan Kishan (Wicket-keeper), Sanju Samson (Wicket-keeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Rahul Chahar, K Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (Vice-captain), Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya

Net Bowlers: Ishan Porel, Sandeep Warrier, Arshdeep Singh, Sai Kishore, Simarjeet Singh

