[Watch] Pakistan players Babar Azam and Abrar Ahmed tour around Galle after the conclusion of the first Test vs Sri Lanka

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his teammate Abrar Ahmed recently enjoyed their time off the field by roaming around the scenic city of Galle which hosted the first Test against Sri Lanka. Pakistan beat the hosts by four wickets in the series opener on Thursday, July 20.

Babar Azam did not have a great game with the bat, making 13 (16) and 24 (28) in the two innings. However, he had a successful game as a captain, with Pakistan winning a Test after almost a year. Spinner Abrar Ahmed took three wickets each in the two innings and played a role in his team's victory.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) gave fans a glimpse of Babar and Abrar's Galle tour by sharing a video on their official Twitter handle.

You can watch the video below:

Dhananjaya de Silva was the lone shining star in the batting department for Sri Lanka in the first Test as he shouldered the burden in both innings while others failed. He hit a century in the first innings and helped his side post 312.

Saud Shakeel then smashed a superlative double-hundred to take Pakistan to 461, giving them a decent lead. Ramesh Mendis picked up a five-wicket haul but could not restrict the opponents to a lesser total.

Dhananjaya de Silva then hit an enterprising 82-run knock in the second innings as Sri Lanka made 279 all out. Chasing 131 in the final innings, Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq (50*) played the role of anchor and ensured his side's safe passage to victorious shores.

When you win the match, you grow in confidence: Babar Azam after win against Sri Lanka

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Babar Azam reflected on the win, saying:

"When you win the match, you grow in confidence. All credit to the boys, especially the youngsters. We lost early wickets but the way Saud and Agha played totally changed the game. Agha showed his talent and passion with both bat and ball."

"As a captain, I am impressed and happy with the performance. It's not easy to bat here but the way Saud played was outstanding."

The two sides will face each other in the second Test from July 24 in Colombo.