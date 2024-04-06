[Watch] Pakistan players spotted carrying rocks while climbing uphill as part of their gruelling training regime

The Pakistan squad were spotted carrying rocks uphill during their ongoing fitness camp at Abbottabad's Army School of Physical Training (ASPT). A total of 29 players have been called up for the regime.

Newly appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi wishes to see a massive improvement in the squad's fitness levels as well as the ability to clear the boundary on a much more regular basis.

Recently, the players were spotted completing various obstacle courses and other drills to improve endurance. In one of the most extreme workouts of the camp, players were required to carry rocks over their heads while climbing uphill.

The likes of Naseem Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, and Iftikhar Ahmed were seen undergoing the programme under the supervision of armed forces. Have a look at the video right here:

The training camp began on March 25, and will end on Monday, April 8. In the past, the national team has often worked with the military in a bid to improve their fitness.

The Misbah-ul-Haq-led side underwent a two-week period of training prior to an away Test series against England in 2016, which they went on to draw 2-2. The skipper had famously celebrated his hundred at Lord's with some pushups, later revealing that he was fulfilling a promise that he made to an instructor at the camp.

The whole of Pakistan team had joined in the celebration when they won the Test at the Home of Cricket. However, the move was criticized and was never seen again on the cricketing field as a celebration.

Pakistan cricket team hoping to reap benefits of the camp in upcoming assignments

The Men in Green have a crucial set of assignments coming up, including bilateral T20 series against New Zealand and England, along with the all-important 2024 T20 World Cup in June.

Babar Azam will lead the squad, after the PCB made the surprising decision to remove Shaheen Afridi from captaincy after only a solitary series against New Zealand away from home.

Pakistan's home series against New Zealand will comprise five T20Is, scheduled to take place from April 18 to April 27. The squad for the same is expected to be announced soon.

