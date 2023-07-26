[Watch] Prithvi Shaw posts video of batting practice in rain after being ignored for West Indies T20Is

Prithvi Shaw has sent a subtle message to the selectors after not receiving a place in the Indian T20I squad for the West Indies tour and the Asian Games. The right-handed batter shared a clip of himself working on his batting while it rained heavily on the ground.

Shaw, who played the only T20I match of his career for India against Sri Lanka in 2021, was recalled to the squad for the home series against New Zealand earlier this year. The opener did not get a game in that series and was subsequently dropped for the away series against West Indies.

While Prithvi Shaw did not have an extraordinary season with the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023, he scored a match-winning half-century in the final phase of the tournament against the Punjab Kings.

Sharing a video of his batting practice in the rain on Instagram, Shaw tagged a couple of friends as well. You can watch the video here:

BCCI did not inform Prithvi Shaw the reason why they left him out of the squad

In a recent interview with Cricbuzz and Wisden, Prithvi Shaw opened up about numerous topics about his life and career, including being dropped by the selection committee.

The former India U-19 captain disclosed that no one from the BCCI informed him about the reason why he was dropped. Someone later told him that his fitness might have been a problem.

"When I was dropped [from the Indian team], I didn't get to know the reason. Someone was saying it could be fitness. But of course, I came here [to Bengaluru] and cleared all the tests at the NCA, again scored runs and again came back to the T20 team," said Shaw.

"But again didn't get a chance in the West Indies. I'm disappointed but you just have to move forward," he added.

Shaw recently turned up for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy. He scored a half-century in the final against South Zone, but his knock ended up being in a losing cause.