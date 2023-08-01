[Watch] "Process"- Suryakumar Yadav trains intensely in nets ahead of 3rd ODI vs West Indies

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav is putting in hard yards and training intensely in the nets ahead of the third ODI against the West Indies in Trinidad. India won the first match comfortably, while the West Indies made a comeback in the second match with a clinical win to level the series 1-1.

Despite being highly successful in T20 cricket, Suryakumar has failed to reciprocate similar success levels in the ODI format. He has received a considerable amount of chances over the past year but is yet to make use of them and cement his place on the 50-overs side.

The Indian think tank has given him chances in both the ODI matches so far in the ongoing series. Suryakumar Yadav started well both times, scoring 19 and 24, but perished without converting them.

The 32-year-old recently gave his fans a glimpse of his recent practice session by sharing a video on his official Instagram handle. He captioned it:

"Process 💪"

"He’ll get one more opportunity in the third ODI, and that’s probably it"- Wasim Jaffer on Suryakumar Yadav

Former Indian player Wasim Jaffer reckoned that under-fire batter Suryakumar Yadav might get another opportunity in the third ODI against West Indies.

Jaffer feels that things might get difficult for Suryakumar in ODIs if he fails in it, as regular starters KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will make their comebacks soon after injury layoffs.

While previewing the third ODI between India and West Indies on ESPNCricinfo, Wasim Jaffer said:

“I think he’ll get one more opportunity in the third ODI, and that’s probably it. Then KL (Rahul) and Shreyas Iyer might come in, and he’ll find it difficult to get into the side. The way he bats, he takes very high-risk options. He looks to hit boundaries; sometimes that’s what makes his lose his wicket."

"In the 50-over format, you need to take the game deep," he added. "That’s what Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and even Shikhar Dhawan did. It’s his nature to take risky options. He needs to change that in this format. He can’t keep looking to hit boundaries every second-third ball. We see him do that time and again - getting a start and throwing his wicket away."

India and the West Indies will lock horns in the series decider on Tuesday, August 1, in Trinidad.