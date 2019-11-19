×
Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls left-arm spin in practice session

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
News
19 Nov 2019, 10:01 IST

Ravichandran Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin

It wasn’t long ago that Ravichandran Ashwin had grabbed eyeballs with a couple of bizarre deliveries at the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In addition to foxing the batsmen with his crafty off-breaks, the Indian spinneralso frequently outwits the players with his prowess over the carom ball, leg-breaks and dozen other variations.

Never shying away from trying different things, the off-spinner is a man of many talents. In a video that surfaced recently, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was also seen smacking the ball lef-handed! In the latest instance, showing yet another dimension of his skill, Ashwin experimented with his bowling style by trying left-arm spin in a practice session with the pink ball at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The video of the cricketer bowling left-arm spin soon went viral on social media. While a few fans called him ambidextrous, others were quick to point out that Ashwin’s new action shared similarities with that of former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya.

However, not satisfied with the quality of the clip that went viral, Ashwin took it upon himself to post a better version. Posting the video on Twitter on Monday, the 33-year-old wrote,

“Alright people!! Let’s put an end to this fun you are all having with a poor quality video being circulated on the social media. Here is a good one.”

After crushing Bangladesh in the first Test, India stayed back in Indore to practise with the pink ball. In the final match of the two-match series, the hosts will take on the Bangla Tigers in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Set to commence on 22 November, the game is likely to be witnessed by a packed crowd at the iconic stadium. Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are among the high-profile dignitaries who are expected to grace the Test match.

Tags:
India vs Bangladesh 2019 Bangladesh Cricket Indian Cricket Team Ravichandran Ashwin
