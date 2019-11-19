Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin bowls left-arm spin in practice session

Kovvali Teja FOLLOW ANALYST News 19 Nov 2019, 10:01 IST SHARE

Ravichandran Ashwin

It wasn’t long ago that Ravichandran Ashwin had grabbed eyeballs with a couple of bizarre deliveries at the Tamil Nadu Premier League. In addition to foxing the batsmen with his crafty off-breaks, the Indian spinneralso frequently outwits the players with his prowess over the carom ball, leg-breaks and dozen other variations.

Never shying away from trying different things, the off-spinner is a man of many talents. In a video that surfaced recently, the Tamil Nadu cricketer was also seen smacking the ball lef-handed! In the latest instance, showing yet another dimension of his skill, Ashwin experimented with his bowling style by trying left-arm spin in a practice session with the pink ball at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. The video of the cricketer bowling left-arm spin soon went viral on social media. While a few fans called him ambidextrous, others were quick to point out that Ashwin’s new action shared similarities with that of former Sri Lankan great Sanath Jayasuriya.

No one: We are running out of variations



Ashwin Anna: Hold my beerpic.twitter.com/HCuLxdquqy — Ravi Maestri (@ravimaestri) November 18, 2019

However, not satisfied with the quality of the clip that went viral, Ashwin took it upon himself to post a better version. Posting the video on Twitter on Monday, the 33-year-old wrote,

“Alright people!! Let’s put an end to this fun you are all having with a poor quality video being circulated on the social media. Here is a good one.”

Alright people !! Let’s put an end to this fun you are all having with a poor quality video being circulated on the social media. Here is a good one.😂😂😂✅ pic.twitter.com/LMZZBASTbc — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 18, 2019

After crushing Bangladesh in the first Test, India stayed back in Indore to practise with the pink ball. In the final match of the two-match series, the hosts will take on the Bangla Tigers in the historic day-night Test at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Set to commence on 22 November, the game is likely to be witnessed by a packed crowd at the iconic stadium. Bangladesh Prime Minister Shiekh Hasina and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are among the high-profile dignitaries who are expected to grace the Test match.