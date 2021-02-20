Watch: Rishabh Pant announces a #FrontHandSpring challenge for his fans

Rishabh Pant has been an integral part of the Indian Test team in the last few months. The wicket-keeper batsman has kept his fans entertained during this period with his batting as well as his hilarious comments from behind the stumps.

Now, ahead of Team India's pink-ball Test against England, Pant has introduced a challenge for his followers on Instagram. Many fans know about Rishabh Pant's talent of executing front handsprings. Although some experts have questioned his fitness levels, Pant has silenced them with his athleticism on the field.

Training in a gym at the Motera Stadium before the pink-ball Test, Rishabh posted a video on Instagram, where he asked his fans to post videos with the #FrontHandSprings.

"If you can already do this, shoot a video. If you can't, try your best. Let's try and make the #FrontHandSpringChallenge a thing and I'll share the best submissions on my stories," wrote Rishabh Pant.

Rishabh Pant said how engaging in fun activities like performing front hand springs have helped make his life enjoyable. The wicket-keeper batsman added that he will soon post the best videos of this challenge made by his followers, on his Instagram account.

Rishabh Pant set to play his career's first pink-ball Test this week

Rishabh Pant played well in the pink-ball practice game against Australia

Team India has played two pink-ball Tests so far. Wriddhiman Saha was the Indian cricket team's wicket-keeper in both games. Although Rishabh Pant performed brilliantly in the pink-ball practice match against Australia 'A', the team management did not include him in the Adelaide Test's playing XI.

Since Rishabh Pant has done an excellent job behind the wickets so far in the Test series against England, fans expect Pant to continue in the same manner during the upcoming pink-ball Test.

It will be interesting to see if Rishabh Pant could help the Indian cricket team take an unassailable lead in this crucial ICC World Test Championship series.